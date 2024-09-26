Jamf Announces Additions Of CISO, Andrew Smeaton, And Global Vice President Of Channel & Alliances, Marc Botham 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced it has enhanced its leadership team with two key new hires: Andrew Smeaton as Chief Information Security Officer and Marc Botham as Global Vice President of and Alliances.

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of two seasoned leaders to the Jamf leadership team,” said John Strosahl, CEO of Jamf.“Bringing their individual experiences into Jamf will undoubtedly continue to propel Jamf forward as the only company to offer a complete management and security solution in the Apple-first environment.”

Smeaton brings over 25 years of global information security experience, navigating complex, multi-stakeholder environments across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. As the CISO at Jamf, Smeaton will focus on Jamf's information security vision and approach, and champion Jamf's security platform in the market. Responsible for leading a global team of information security professionals, Smeaton excels in aligning security with business goals, developing proactive risk management cultures, and implementing security strategies from inception to execution.

Smeaton comes to Jamf after serving as CISO of Afiniti, and previously held CISO roles at DataRobot, MIB Group, The Saudi Investment Bank, and more. His extensive skill set includes security risk management, program development, regulatory compliance, and cloud security, complemented by a strong IT background and numerous certifications, including CISSP, CISA, and CISM.

“I'm honored to be joining the Jamf team and working with such a talented, customer-oriented group of people who have packaged management and security together impeccably for an industry that is increasingly relying on mobile devices to drive business success,” said Smeaton.“The dependence on Apple devices in the enterprise is only increasing, and you can bet adversaries won't pass up the opportunity to strike while the iron's hot. I'm looking forward to amplifying security buyers' awareness of Jamf and working with our extremely talented Threat Labs team to uncover, defend, and protect customers against the threats of tomorrow.”

Joining Jamf as the Global Vice President of Channel and Alliances, Botham brings over 25 years of experience in the channel, most recently as the Head of the EMEA Channel of Docusign. Recognized as CRN's 2022 Channel Chief of the Year, Botham will be responsible for developing and implementing partner strategies on a global scale, designing channel programs that enable Jamf to establish substantive growth markets aligned with Jamf's strategic partner ecosystem, and positioning Jamf as the Apple Enterprise Management solution provider.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Jamf team and I am excited to build on the exciting momentum the Jamf channel program has already had this year,” said Botham.“Jamf is on the cusp of some incredible growth in the channel, and I'm honored to be joining at such an exciting time in Jamf's channel journey. I look forward to continuing to serve Jamf's existing partnerships as well as help Jamf continue to expand globally within the channel.”

The hires of Smeaton and Botham come on the heels of Jamf's inclusion in PEOPLE Magazine as the #45 ranked organization in the Companies that Care list, and Jamf's announcement of its new Global Partner Program .

