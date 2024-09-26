Kaida Biopharma To Present At Biosparkva Pitch Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaida BioPharma (“Kaida” or the“Company”), an early-stage pharma company dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer through innovative drug development, today announced that Craig Pierson, Chairman and Founder of Kaida BioPharma, will present at BioSparkVA's BioSpark Pitch Event , hosted by CVILLE Biohub and Cooley, taking place today, September 26, 2024 in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Kaida is advancing targeted anti-cancer hormonal therapies to address the root cause of cancers affecting women. The Company's lead program, KAD101 is a novel biologic that blocks the prolactin receptor to prevent cancer cell growth signals and incite autophagy initially targeting ovarian cancer. KAD101 has demonstrated encouraging results in a human clinical study with all patients showing tumor reduction with a clean safety profile as a daily injectable. The Company continues to progress the development of KAD101 toward the launch of its Phase 1 study, expected to commence in 2025. Additionally, the Company is advancing KAD102, an enhanced pure antagonist of KAD101, for the treatment of uterine cancer.

About Kaida BioPharma

Kaida BioPharma was founded on the research principles and clinical evidence of KAD101 (Originally G129R), a growth hormone antagonist that has shown to induce programmed cell death (autophagy) in gynecologic tumors. Our collaboration with Dr. John Langenheim, professor at Thomas Jefferson University and Dr. Anil Sood at MD Anderson, who have published extensive research on G129R, has provided solutions we intend to bring to the clinic. At Kaida, we are dedicated to providing a new hope for patients with treatment-resistant gynecological cancers. Our mission is to develop innovative therapies that target the specific needs of those patients, offering a medical treatment that can make a significant difference. For more information, please visit kaida-biopharma.com .

