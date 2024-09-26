Demonstration Plant Construction Update Video

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana (" K.Hill " or“ the Project ”), is pleased to release a on progress at the Demonstration (“ Demo Plant ”), please click on the below which will take you to the video with CEO Charles FitzRoy, Group Process Engineer Justin Taylor and Lead Process Engineer Desiree Meyer doing a walk and talk-through at the Demo Plant showing the progress since the last update (see August 07, 2024 news release (“ NR ”)).

Link here:

This video accompanies the news release announced yesterday detailing all that has been progressed at the Demo Plant since the last update in August.



About Giyani

Giyani is focussed on becoming the dominant western-world producer of sustainable, low carbon high purity battery grade manganese for the electric vehicle (“ EV ”) industry. The Company has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce battery grade manganese (HPMSM), a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs.

The Company has secured financing of US$26m from two strategic partners, ARCH Sustainable Resources Fund LP and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, enabling it to progress the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana to construction by building and operating the Demo Plant and completing a Definitive Feasibility Study in 2025.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at .

