Far-Right Freedom Party of Austria Expects Winning Elections

(MENAFN) Despite its Nazi roots, the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) is projected to emerge victorious in the general election on Sunday, leading recent public opinion polls.



The FPO has maintained its lead since its success in the European Parliament in June. For the first time since World War II, the far-right is poised to finish first in an election, with all indicating that the FPO is likely to secure at least 28 percent of the vote.



Nazi ideology began to spread in Austria following Adolf Hitler's rise to power in Germany in 1933, fueled by ambitions for a "Greater German Empire." Austria was annexed by Nazi Germany in 1938, becoming a Reich Province.



Founded in 1956 by Anton Reinthaller, an Austrian Nazi and former SS lieutenant general, the FPO emerged from the remnants of Nazi politics. Reinthaller served as chairman until his death in 1958, after having been imprisoned following the war. The party struggled during the Cold War due to the painful memories of World War II and the revelations of the Holocaust.



MENAFN26092024000045016755ID1108719096