Ecuador declares state of emergency in capital as wildfires wreak havoc

(MENAFN) A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday in Quito, Ecuador's capital, as wildfires continue to wreak havoc across the city, according to Mayor Pabel Munoz. This declaration came after a thorough assessment by Quito's Emergency Operations Committee, which identified significant damage caused by a large fire that erupted in the Guapulo area. The blaze, which began on Tuesday, has proven to be one of the most destructive fires the city has experienced in recent years.



The wildfires have devastated vast areas of vegetation, destroyed six homes in central-northern Quito, and left the city shrouded in thick smoke, severely impacting air quality and public health. Mayor Munoz emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the emergency declaration is critical for accessing resources to aid recovery efforts. He mentioned that it could facilitate securing at least half a million dollars from international cooperation agencies, which would be vital for reconstructing affected areas and restoring damaged ecosystems.



As emergency response teams work tirelessly to contain the remaining hotspots of the fire, the city faces a complex challenge not only in terms of immediate firefighting efforts but also in the long-term recovery and rehabilitation of the impacted regions. The ongoing situation serves as a stark reminder of the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires, necessitating robust strategies for disaster management and environmental protection in Ecuador. Authorities are hopeful that with the state of emergency in place, they can mobilize the necessary resources to effectively address this crisis and prevent future occurrences.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108719086