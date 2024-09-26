PFA Announces FIFA's Legal Assessment of Israel Football Association

(MENAFN) The Palestine Association (PFA) announced on Wednesday that has received an independent legal assessment regarding potential sanctions against the Israel Football Association for violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.



"We appreciate the professionalism and impartiality has shown in handling this matter, particularly in referring the issue to legal experts for thorough evaluation," the PFA stated. They expressed confidence in the fairness of the ongoing process.



"As the sole recognized football authority in Palestinian territory, we affirm our right enshrined in FIFA statutes and laws to develop and promote football across areas recognized under international law," the PFA added. This includes the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, as reaffirmed by the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



The PFA noted that it patiently awaits the final decision, which is expected to be reviewed by the FIFA Council on October 3.



