UN says water supply in Lebanon severely compromised amid escalating violence

(MENAFN) The recent escalation of in Lebanon has expanded into regions that had previously been unaffected, resulting in civilian casualties and extensive destruction, particularly to critical infrastructure, according to the United Nations humanitarian officials. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that for the third consecutive day of intense military activity, the water supply in the Bekaa and Southern Governorate has been severely compromised, leaving approximately 30,000 individuals without access to clean water. This damage follows previous strikes that affected 16 water stations in the area.



OCHA also noted that the ongoing strikes have forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes in southern Lebanon. Since September 23, the International Organization for Migration has identified over 90,000 newly displaced individuals, including around 40,000 people taking refuge in more than 200 collective shelters. This mass displacement highlights the dire humanitarian situation as families are uprooted from their communities amidst escalating violence.



In response to the crisis, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has opened two of its Designated Emergency Shelters (DESs) to accommodate displaced individuals. The agency has pre-positioned food and non-food supplies to support those affected by the violence. While UNRWA prioritizes Palestinian refugees in these shelters, it remains dedicated to assisting individuals of various nationalities in need, contingent on available resources.



Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) is supplying health resources to Lebanese healthcare facilities that are overwhelmed following last week's explosions. The ongoing health crisis has led to a significant shortage of medical supplies, prompting UNICEF to expect the arrival of 25 tons of lifesaving medication and medical supplies in the coming days. This situation underscores the urgent need for humanitarian assistance as the conflict intensifies and the health and safety of vulnerable populations are increasingly at risk.

