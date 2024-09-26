US House Speaker Urges Zelensky to Remove Ambassador Over Controversial Visit

(MENAFN) US House Speaker Mike Johnson called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to dismiss Kyiv’s ambassador to Washington after she facilitated a visit to a US military facility earlier this week.



In a letter posted on X, Johnson referenced Zelenskyy's previous comments about Ukrainians avoiding entanglement in American domestic and influencing the upcoming November election. “Clearly that objective was abandoned this week when Ambassador Oksana Markarova organized an event in which you toured an American manufacturing site,” he wrote.



The visit took place at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania on Monday, coinciding with Zelenskyy's trip to the US for the UN General Assembly and a high-level session on Ukraine at the UN Security Council.



Johnson criticized the timing and setting of the visit, noting it occurred in a politically contested state and was led by a key political surrogate for Democratic presidential candidate, US Vice President Kamala Harris, without any Republican representatives present. He labeled the event as “clearly election interference,” asserting it was designed to benefit Democrats.





MENAFN26092024000045016755ID1108719074