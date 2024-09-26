Mexico’s leader defends founding of nature reserve in Quintana Roo despite US presence

(MENAFN) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the recent establishment of a nature reserve in the southeastern state of Quintana Roo on Wednesday, despite the presence of land owned by a U.S. company. During a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, he clarified that the initiative is not an expropriation but rather a declaration of a protected natural area aimed at conserving the region's biodiversity.



The nature reserve encompasses 53,227 hectares across the municipalities of Solidaridad, Tulum, and Cozumel and was officially declared in Monday's Gazette. The reserve's establishment is part of Lopez Obrador's broader environmental agenda, focusing on preserving Mexico's natural resources and ecosystems. He specifically criticized Calica, a subsidiary of U.S. construction firm Vulcan Materials, for its environmental impact in the Mexican Caribbean, which he attributed to permits granted by previous administrations.



President Lopez Obrador emphasized the importance of the region, stating, "Imagine, they are taking gravel from paradise because it is one of the most beautiful areas in Mexico and the world, the Caribbean Sea, to build roads in the United States." He asserted that the decree is a necessary step to safeguard the area's flora and fauna against further exploitation.



The president also noted that Calica has the option to pursue legal action regarding the designation. However, he firmly stated that Mexico is justified in its efforts to protect its territory and natural resources, underscoring the government's commitment to environmental conservation amid pressures from foreign interests.

