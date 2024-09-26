China Conducts Test-Fire of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN) Beijing has test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with the Chinese military describing the launch as part of routine annual training, despite it being the first such event over the Pacific Ocean in over four decades.



According to Chinese officials, the ICBM, equipped with a dummy warhead, was launched from an undisclosed location at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and landed in a designated area in international waters. China's of National Defense stated that the launch was part of a “routine arrangement in our annual training plan.”



Analysts believe the tested ICBM was likely a Dong Feng-41, which has an operational range of up to 15,000 kilometers, or its predecessor, the Dong Feng-31.



While China frequently tests short- and mid-range rockets within its territory and over waters in the western Pacific, a launch that extends into international waters is unusual. The last similar event is thought to have occurred in 1980, when China launched its first developed ICBM, the Dong Feng-5, into the Pacific Ocean.





