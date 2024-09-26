Stratix Introduces Zebra's KC50 Kiosk: Versatile, High-Performance Solutions For The Modern Enterprises

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The highly customizable is perfect for a wide range of use cases paired with Stratix's Managed Mobility Services

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratix Corporation,

a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., is excited to partner with Zebra Technologies to showcase the capabilities of Zebra's new KC50 Android Kiosk Computer. In a recently released video, Stratix demonstrates the incredible potential of Zebra's powerful new KC50 Android Kiosk Computer. Backed by Stratix's full deployment and lifecycle support, businesses can easily implement the KC50 and unlock its full potential.

Watch the full demo video here to see the KC50 in action.

We're excited to showcase Zebra Technologie's latest innovation-the KC50 Android Kiosk Computer! Backed by Stratix's full deployment and lifecycle support, this highly customizable platform is perfect for retail, hospitality, healthcare, and more. Watch the demo to see how the KC50 can unlock new potential for your business!

Continue Reading

The KC50 is a game-changing addition to Zebra's portfolio of enterprise technology solutions. Designed for a wide range of industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, travel, and government, the kiosk system is built on the proven Zebra enterprise platform, known for delivering robust and reliable performance.

The KC50 immediately impresses with its sleek design and bright screens, making it easy to view in any environment. Available with either 15-inch or 22-inch display options, the kiosk can be configured to feature screens on both sides and is compatible with a range of add-ons, including a scanner, printer, and payment terminal. Its flexible mounting system allows for installation on walls, countertops, or floor stands, making it adaptable to different spaces and environments.

As a Zebra Premier Solution Partner, Stratix is excited to help customers leverage the KC50 Android Kiosk Computer to improve customer service. We can kit and configure the kiosks so they're easy and convenient to install.

"With the KC50, businesses get a flexible, powerful platform, and Stratix makes sure it's easy to deploy and maintain," explained Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix. "Whether enhancing customer interactions or optimizing operations, we bring together Zebra's technology and our managed services to ensure businesses stay ahead."

To learn more about Stratix's special relationship with Zebra, visit

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages more than four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs to stay ahead. For additional information, visit



SOURCE Stratix Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED