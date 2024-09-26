Caravus Announces Office Relocation To Hanley Corporate Tower After Significant Employee Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLAYTON, Mo., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravus, the largest locally owned employee benefits firm in the St. Louis region and 2024 Best Places to Work nominee, is pleased to announce its relocation to Hanley Corporate Tower at 101 South Hanley Avenue. Formerly home to Varsity Tutors' headquarters, the move comes in response to a 30% growth in the company's workforce in recent years, necessitating an upgrade to a larger office space.



Currently located at 168 North Meramec Avenue, Caravus' move will allow for greater collaboration, innovation, and enhanced service delivery to organizations with group benefits and individuals with senior healthcare throughout the United States.

The relocation was made possible with the guidance and expertise of CBRE, Caravus' trusted commercial real estate partner in the venture.



"We're experiencing an exciting period of growth at Caravus, mirroring the increase in demand for our personalized health insurance solutions," said J.J. Flotken RHU, CPBS, CEO of Caravus. "Moving to 101 South Hanley will accommodate our growing team and enhance our ability to innovate and deliver even better client service. This move is an important step as we continue to expand our offerings and solidify our position as a leader in the healthcare consulting industry. We're grateful to CBRE for helping us find the perfect space for this new chapter."



Caravus' new home is located in the heart of Clayton's business district, offering easy access to transportation, dining, and other businesses.

"Partnering with Caravus on this project has been a rewarding experience," said Artie Kerckhoff, CCIM and Senior Vice President at CBRE. "We're proud to have played a role in their expansion by helping secure a space that accommodates their current team and supports future growth."



Caravus has been a cornerstone in the St. Louis employee benefits industry for over 45 years, helping clients navigate the often complex world of health insurance and benefits. As the company continues to expand, this move represents its ongoing commitment to employees and clients by investing in an infrastructure that enhances the workplace and client experience.



The new office will officially open its doors in the summer of 2025.



For more information about Caravus and its services, visit .

About Caravus:

At Caravus, we believe life is meant to be lived to the fullest and health is a key ingredient in a life well lived. Our mission is to simplify the complex choice of health coverage so that individuals and businesses can navigate their health plan in a way that they feel secure, comfortable, and free to focus on what matters to them. As an independent employee benefits firm, Caravus leverages industry-leading analytics, proven cost-cutting strategies and best in class technology to deliver smart, interconnected healthcare benefits to insure a healthier tomorrow.



