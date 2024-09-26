NEW: Leica Q3 43

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Unique, Compact Full-Frame Camera Now with a New APO-Summicron 43 f/2 ASPH. Lens.

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, Leica Camera AG introduced a completely new camera segment with the launch of the Leica Q. Now in its third generation, the compact full-frame Leica Q3 , with a fixed focal length of 28mm, inspires people all over the world. In addition to the unrivalled standards of design, workmanship, image quality and operation, the success of the Q-Family is especially attributed to its close dialogue with its users. Now, Leica fulfils a frequently expressed wish and introduces the Leica Q3 with a 43mm fixed focal length.



is a unique, newly developed lens. The APO-Summicron 43 f/2 ASPH. not only joins the family of legendary Leica APO lenses, renowned among the best lenses in the world, but also distinguishes itself within Leica's own lens portfolio. The focal length closely mirrors the natural perception of the human eye, enabling the creation of realistic, distortion-free images through the high-resolution OLED viewfinder.

This makes the versatile 43mm focal length ideal for both for street photography and portraits. Like its sister model, the Leica Q3, the Leica Q3 43 also features an integrated macro mode for detailed close-ups and a leaf shutter for high-speed flash photography.

The Leica Q3 43 creates extraordinarily sharp, high-contrast images in any lighting condition thanks to its complex construction of the apochromatically corrected optical design, which includes four aspherical elements, while maintaining its compact, lightweight design.

The new APO lens delivers superior performance at its maximum aperture of f/2 making it possible to separate subjects from the background with a harmonious bokeh. Combined with its outstanding ISO performance, the APO lens enables short exposure times, even in low light. Photos and videos can be taken at the 43, 60, 75, 90, 120 and 150mm focal lengths by using the frame lines displayed in the 5.76MP OLED viewfinder, or on the touch friendly tiltable monitor.

In addition to the lens, the Leica Q3 43 also differentiates itself visually from its sister model. The new grey leather stands out elegantly against the black camera body and celebrates the timeless design that Leica cameras are renowned for worldwide.

With easy-to-use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Leica Q3 43 provides a seamless mobile workflow. Certified as a 'Made for iPhone® and an iPad® accessory, it ensures an exceptionally smooth connection experience. When paired with the Leica FOTOS app, data transfers quickly and reliably, and creative Leica Looks can be easily loaded onto the camera. With the Leica Q3 43, Leica also introduces a new Leica Look: Leica Chrome. Leica Chrome can be applied to JPEGs, adding an analogue charm to one's images. The expanding range of Leica Looks allows for the creation of unique, creative and striking images directly in the camera, ready to be instantly shared with the world via the Leica FOTOS app.

Both Leica Q3 models carry the same DNA. Like the Leica Q3, the BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology in the Leica Q3 43 gives you a choice between a resolution of 60, 36 and 18 megapixels. The camera's ISO range of 50 to 100,000, coupled with a high-precision, fast hybrid autofocus system makes this robust IP52-rated device the perfect tool to capture your unique perspective. In addition, the Leica Q3 43 offers the possibility to connect external RØDE microphones via USB-C. Whether you're shooting in 8K resolution or capturing stunning photos, this German-engineered camera seamlessly integrates into your daily creative routine, allowing you to capture stylish shots with unparalleled Leica quality in any situation.

The Leica Q3 43 fits comfortably in your hand, particularly when paired with the new optional multifunction protector crafted from sleek black leather. This protector includes an integrated grip, offers direct access to the battery, and can be swiftly mounted onto tripods thanks to its Arca-Swiss compatibility. The Leica Q3's practical, comfortable and stylish accessories are all available for the Leica Q3 43. These accessories include a unique wireless charging handgrip that works with the elegant Drop XL Wireless Charger for inductive charging, a range of protectors and carrying straps in various leather colors, and a selection of stylish thumb rests, soft release buttons, filters and colorful round retro lens hoods. Each accessory enhances the individual look and functionality of the Leica Q3 43.

The Leica Q3 43

is now available worldwide at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store

and authorized dealers. The retail price of the Leica Q3 43 is $6,895.00, and the new multifunction protector with integrated handgrip is $250.00.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organizations and Leica Retail Stores.

