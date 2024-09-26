The Exodus Ensemble Announces Albuquerque Tour Of Immersive Sci-Fi Production, ZERO, Presented In Collaboration With Chatter Albuquerque

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A rising force in the immersive theater world, The Exodus Ensemble is bringing their acclaimed production of ZERO to Albuquerque this November, presented in collaboration with Chatter. After captivating audiences in Santa Fe and San Francisco, this tour marks their highly anticipated debut in the Albuquerque arts scene.

SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off a year of major achievements, including winning the New Mexico Entertainment Award for top performing arts group, receiving the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts in the category of Innovator, and gracing the cover of

American Theatre Magazine, The Exodus Ensemble is excited to announce its Albuquerque tour of ZERO. This cutting-edge immersive theater experience will run throughout November 2024 in collaboration with Chatter

Albuquerque ,

marking

ZERO's Albuquerque debut after successful runs in Santa Fe and San Francisco.

Catherine

Oppenheimer, co-founder of the National Dance Institute of New Mexico and the New Mexico School for the Arts, serves on The Exodus Ensemble's board and shared her excitement about this new chapter: "Exodus is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional theater by creating immersive experiences that fully engage, touch and transform audiences. Their donation ticket model is a game changer, making theater accessible for everyone. They deserve all the awards they have won both for

their artistry and for their commitment to the arts in New Mexico."

This collaboration marks a thrilling convergence of two forward-thinking arts organizations. Chatter Albuquerque, known for hosting boundary-pushing music performances, provides the perfect setting for ZERO, an interactive, sci-fi theater production where the audience plays a crucial role in the unfolding drama. This partnership exemplifies both organizations' commitment to pushing boundaries in their respective fields.

Tony Zancanella, Executive Director of Chatter Albuquerque, commented on the partnership:

"The

collaboration

between Exodus

and

Chatter has

felt

like

a

collision of artistic energy. We are looking to create spaces where audiences aren't

just witnesses but co-conspirators. ZERO taps into something authentic, raw and real, a kind of futuristic truth that we're thrilled to help bring to life in Albuquerque."

April Cleveland, Artistic Director and co-founder of The Exodus Ensemble, added: "Partnering with Chatter Albuquerque aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of what theater can be. Like Chatter, we're passionate about creating experiences that blend tradition with bold, new approaches. Exodus serves both theatre aficionados and those who might be skeptical of traditional theatre. Our partnerships range from professional sports teams to cannabis firms, demonstrating our commitment to

intersectionality and innovation. This approach aligns perfectly with Chatter Albuquerque's progressive ethos, making them an ideal partner for our first tour in Albuquerque."

The story of ZERO melds the worlds of science fiction, artificial intelligence, and a cutting

edge

tech

company called

"Equilibrium"

into

something

entirely new.

With

an audience capacity of 30, viewers are sure to have a personal connection with performers.

To register for the events, please visit:



dtdtcreator

Tickets

are

free,

seating is

extremely

limited.

About ZERO

ZERO transports audiences into the futuristic world of Equilibrium, a cutting-edge tech company on the brink of unveiling a product that promises to reshape the world. The central character, Zero, is an engineer driven by personal loss. The audience is actively involved in shaping the story, choosing characters to align with-whether it's Zero, his wife Leif, the ambitious CEO Tony, or Shru, the overlooked janitor-ultimately determining the outcome of the play in this gamified, immersive experience.

Known for its boundary-pushing format, ZERO offers an unforgettable interactive experience, blending themes of artificial intelligence, human connection, and corporate intrigue, all brought to life through Exodus Ensemble's distinctive storytelling.

About The Exodus Ensemble

The

Exodus

Ensemble,

founded

in

2020, has

quickly

become a

leader

in

immersive

and avant-garde theater. This nonprofit company, based in Santa Fe, NM, operates entirely on a donation-based model, ensuring accessibility for all.

For

more

information,

see





About Chatter

Chatter's mission is creative, approachable, and authentic musical experiences. Chatter performs in unconventional, intimate venues and offers adventurous programming, interweaving new and traditional classical music. Chatter offers engagement between musicians and audience, plus challenging opportunities for professional musicians.

Chatter

brings

music and

poetry

together every

week,

and

brings

youth to

the

stage

and to the audience.

For more information, see

Media Contact

[email protected]

Event Information

Location: Chatter Albuquerque, 912 3rd St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Dates: November 6th - November 24th, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets:

Donations encouraged,

advanced

reservations

required.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit

dtdtcr eator

For press inquiries, please contact:

Exodus Ensemble PR

[email protected]

