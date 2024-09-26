Lingerie Fighting Championships Signs Broadcast Deal With Maybacks Global Entertainment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY ) announced today that they have signed a broadcast deal with Maybacks Global Entertainment that will see their events and reality series air on Toro TV.

“We're excited to work with Maybacks & Toro TV,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says,“and share our unique brand of sports entertainment with their audience.”

Toro TV is marketed as 'TV for the bold' and is reminiscent of the former Spike TV in that it caters to a mostly male audience.

“Lingerie Fighting Championships is a great fit for Toro TV,” Chris Giordano, Chairman and President of Maybacks Global parent company Authentic Holdings says.“Ring of Combat, our initial entrée into combat sports, has been a great success with its audience multiplying dramatically with each show.”

Lingerie Fighting Championships has previously aired on Tubi TV and more recently Fubo TV, putting up exceptional numbers on both.

“We've always attracted a big TV audience,” Donnelly says.“The challenge has been surviving the executives who want us to do 'family friendly' shows rather than the shows our fans actually want to see.”

Toro TV (ToroTV.net) is available to more than 150,000,000 viewers in 180 countries including China and India.

“We are looking forward to putting LFC content in front of a massive audience, many of whom have never had an opportunity to watch it before,” Giordano says.

Donnelly shares Giordano's optimism, adding,“We see this as a great opportunity to grow our companies together. Mayback Global's Vast Tag program and carriage on several of the largest smart TV brands in the world was especially attractive.”

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.

For more information please visit

About Maybacks Global, Toro TV & Authentic Holdings Inc.

Maybacks Global Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Authentic Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink:AHRO). Toro TV is part of their iDreamCTV family of channels.

For more information please visit

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain“forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company's ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.

The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

