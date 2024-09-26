Brilliant Earth Unveils “Rethink Everything You Know About Diamonds” Campaign And Introduces The Jane Goodall Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Campaign Fortifies Company's Two Decades of Industry-Defining Diamond Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the launch of the“Rethink Everything You Know About Diamonds” campaign, featuring the debut of The Jane Goodall Collection . A continuation of the Company's partnership with iconic conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, the collection underscores Brilliant Earth and Dr. Jane Goodall's collective vision of environmental stewardship. The“Rethink Everything You Know About Diamonds” campaign invites consumers to discover the Company's diamond leadership over a nearly two-decade period, starting with its pioneering standards for ethical sourcing. Over that time, Brilliant Earth has championed groundbreaking innovations in both natural and lab diamonds while remaining steadfast in delivering expert craftsmanship, design, and a seamless, highly personalized customer experience.



Since its founding, Brilliant Earth has challenged the industry to reconsider how diamonds are sourced and how jewelry is made. The“Rethink Everything You Know About Diamonds” campaign amplifies the Company's industry-defining innovations in both natural and lab diamonds and highlights Brilliant Earth's groundbreaking diamond collections and standards. By championing transparency and responsible practices, Brilliant Earth not only redefines ethical luxury but empowers consumers to make impactful choices that reflect their values and shape a better future. The launch of The Jane Goodall Collection represents a definitive moment for Brilliant Earth, further reinforcing the Company's planet-first ethos and commitments.

“Brilliant Earth was founded almost 20 years ago with the aim of paving the way for ethical and sustainable jewelry. Since then, we've challenged many to look at the choices they make, exemplified by our 'Rethink Everything You Know About Diamonds' campaign, which invites consumers to transform their perceptions about diamonds and recognize the profound impact their choices can have on both communities and the environment,” said Brilliant Earth Co-Founder and CEO Beth Gerstein.“Partnering with Dr. Jane Goodall to launch The Jane Goodall Collection as part of 'Rethink' was a natural fit. Her lifelong work in conservation and her continued dedication through The Jane Goodall Institute are just some of the examples of how she is inspiring future generations to get involved in protecting our planet.”

The Jane Goodall Collection is crafted with Brilliant Earth's industry-leading, ethically and sustainably sourced materials. The limited-edition collection features Brilliant Earth's Capture Collection diamonds, which are made in clean energy facilities with CO2 before it is released into the atmosphere. Each piece is made with certified recycled gold sourced from responsible refiners.

“Brilliant Earth and I are united in our mission to better the planet for future generations, and I deeply admire their steadfast commitment to ethical and sustainable practices,” said Dr. Jane Goodall.“The Jane Goodall Collection pays homage to my beloved Tanzania, serving as a poignant reminder to consumers that their conscious choices in daily life can catalyze meaningful change. We all play a role and have an impact on our collective future.”

Inspired by Tanzania, the collection's motif is centered on banana leaves, cherished for their natural beauty and role as a crucial part of daily life for communities around the globe. Ten percent of The Jane Goodall Collection proceeds will benefit the Jane Goodall Institute*, funding crucial work to protect and restore critical habitats, support the health and education of women and girls, cultivate local livelihoods, and mobilize the next generation of environmental leaders.

The Jane Goodall Collection is available now on BrilliantEarth.com and in Brilliant Earth's 40 showrooms nationwide.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. With 2023 full-year revenue of $446 million and 12 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA since its initial public offering in 2021, the Company's mission since its 2005 founding has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

*Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation Fund, a designated fund of Communities Foundation of Texas. Communities Foundation of Texas is a registered 501(c)(3). The Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation supports conservation, research, and education programs of the Jane Goodall Institute. Donation amounts are net of shipping charges paid by Brilliant Earth, taxes, and returns.

About the Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute is a global community-centered conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall. By understanding, protecting and improving the welfare of chimpanzees and other great apes, while inspiring action to conserve the natural world we all share, we improve the lives of people, other animals, and the environment. Learn more at Follow Jane and JGI at and @janegoodallinst on Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Marisa Ochoa

...

Investor Relations:

Colin Bourland

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at