Inmar Intelligence Launches Commerce Fitscore™, Removing Subjectivity In Creator Selection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first solution of its kind to identify creators based on their audience's actual purchasing behavior.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading data and company, today announced the launch of Commerce FitscoreTM, the first solution of its kind that removes the subjectivity in creator selection and aligns creator selection with actual purchase behavior. Powered by Inmar's first-party transactional data, Commerce FitscoreTM enables brands and retailers to select creators based on their audiences' likelihood to drive sales performance.

Brands, agencies, and retailers understand that influencer marketing is an effective strategy for driving sales. In fact, Inmar Intelligence's recent shopper survey found that 70% of shoppers have purchased products recommended by creators. However, finding relevant creators and quantifying their impact has been notoriously challenging and time consuming for brands and retailers - made only more difficult with the rapidly growing retail media environment. Commerce FitscoreTM combines the power of creators and data to offer brands and retailers the ultimate precision in selecting creators based on their audience's actual purchase behavior-whether online or in-store.

As the role of creators in media strategies increase and the retail media market accelerates, set to surpass $100 billion in the next few years, incorporating creators into Retail Media Networks is critical to allow retailers to diversify their offerings and align their strategy with both consumer needs and the needs of their advertisers. With the use of Commerce FitscoreTM as a part of a Retail Media Network, creators can drive results for brands and retailers and can solve the challenge of finding and vetting brand appropriate creators, and understanding their impact on sales. This alignment with retail media strategies ensures creators are chosen for their potential to deliver sales.

With pilot campaigns launching in Q4, Commerce FitscoreTM is another facet of creator matching that adds a fourth dimension for casting the ultimate creator fit being fueled by unique data matching by Inmar. As one of the first creator marketing companies in the market, Inmar through its acquisition of Collective Bias in 2016, has spent the last 7 years creating the mapping and infrastructure to connect engagement behavioral data, audience insights, and billions of purchase transactions. There is no other company offering creator match scoring with audience-matched purchase data across both ecommerce and in-store transactions.

“We are introducing Commerce Fitscore not just as a new feature, but as a long-term investment in the future of data-driven influencer marketing”, said Ranjana Chouldhry, Head of Media at Inmar.“This is the solution to the problem in the marketplace plaguing brands who want the top funnel power of creators, but also expect bottom funnel results.”

The development of Commerce FitscoreTM was heavily influenced by real-time feedback from Inmar's media clients through its Aki Technologies acquisition. For example, the Omnichannel Marketing team at KIND served as an advisor to the product's development. This collaboration resulted in a tool that aligns with real-world challenges, such as integrating creator marketing into broader retail and direct-to-consumer strategies. Their insights have made Commerce FitscoreTM a critical innovation, directly addressing the evolving demands of creator marketing.

"Understanding the full potential impact of an influencer's content and personality on brand metrics, including sales, is crucial when evaluating influencers for media campaigns”, said Ian Clark, Media Director at Exverus Media.“Commerce FitscoreTM is an additional layer of performance data that makes for more strategic decision-making in our planning process."

This announcement follows six recent industry awards for excellence in social media, which notably includes the Cynopsis Social Media Groundbreaker Award and Muse Creative Awards' Best Social Ad Campaign with PepsiCo and Best Social Media Campaign with Mars Wrigley.

To learn more about how Inmar Intelligence's retail media solutions can support your marketing campaigns, visit us here .

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers' lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 40 years, we design, build, and operate reliable, dynamic, and personalized media and incentive solutions that create greater efficiencies and unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces, helping shoppers save billions. Inmar leads in powering media, including retail media and influencer marketing, by seamlessly integrating first-party data into personalized campaigns. Our collaborative technology enables retailers and advertisers to drive authentic engagement and measurable retail outcomes, transforming traditional marketing efforts into powerful revenue-driving strategies.

For more information about Inmar visit Inmar.com

About Aki Technologies

Aki Technologies, Media by Inmar Intelligence, empowers brands and retailers to reach people by targeting pivotal moments in the consumer journey with personalized advertising. With four personalization patents, Aki's award-winning technology dynamically tailors advertisements in the moment based on region, weather, timing, and other historical and present factors. Proprietary transaction data elevates targeting precision, allowing advertisers to reach audiences according to their buying habits, informed by an exclusive deterministic data set. To learn how to reach people with personalized advertising during their most receptive moments across mobile, digital out of home, connected TV, desktop, social media and in-store displays, visit .

CONTACT: Kris Beutel Inmar Intelligence ...