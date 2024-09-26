Digital Marketing Agency, New Engen, Acquires Creative-Led Performance Marketing Agency, Donut Digital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deal strengthens New Engen's creative foundation, establishing a full-service content studio to deliver high-impact, social-first content for brands across all stages of the customer journey

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced the of Donut Digital, a creative-led performance marketing agency based in Manhattan Beach, California.



Founded in 2021, Donut Digital has established a reputation as one of the most innovative and fastest growing performance agencies through a highly differentiated creative-centric approach and efficient in-house production capabilities. Donut Digital's acquisition will allow New Engen to create a full-service content studio, meeting client needs across all stages of the customer journey, from short form video and user generated content, to premium CTV/OTT content.

“We're beyond thrilled to bring Donut Digital's capabilities to New Engen as creative has always been one of the most important levers to drive brand growth,” said New Engen founder and CEO, Justin Hayashi.“Donut Digital's unique ability to produce native, social-first content at high capacity for clients across numerous verticals will support New Engen in expanding our creative foundation. Together, we share a vision and are positioned to unlock even greater opportunities for our clients.”

Co-founders of Donut Digital, Alice Woo, Ari Jessel, and Brian Kim, who led Honey's marketing before its $4B acquisition by PayPal, started their agency to address the challenges they faced as brand leaders. Their path mirrors that of New Engen CEO Justin Hayashi, who helped e-commerce company Zulily reach $1B in revenue before founding his own agency.

Donut Digital's Alice Woo said,“We're excited to join forces with New Engen. Our teams share a commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of what brands need today to succeed across digital platforms. This partnership allows us to continue delivering for our clients while expanding our capabilities with the media expertise and measurement talent that New Engen brings to the table.”

Following recent acquisitions of Acorn Influence and LT Partners, the addition of Donut Digital to New Engen's portfolio is another step in the company's vision of building a premier digital marketing agency.

The acquisition was facilitated by Insignia Capital Group. PALAZZO served as exclusive financial advisor to Donut Digital in this transaction.

About New Engen:

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. With a passion for building brands, a drive to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, New Engen keeps its clients at the cutting edge of digital marketing. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen has received numerous accolades, including the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving online sales, and is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. Recent acquisitions include Acorn Influence and LT Partners, enhancing the agency's influencer and partner marketing capabilities. Learn more at .

About Donut Digital:

Donut Digital is a creative and media powerhouse, supercharging digital strategies for leading brands such as Caraway, Ritual, Prose, Spindrift, Dr. Squatch, Hu Kitchen, and more. Founded by former marketing leaders from Dollar Shave Club, Honey, PayPal, and Venmo, Donut Digital blends brand and performance expertise and agility essential to fueling growth across today's dynamic digital platforms, from Google and YouTube to Meta, TikTok, OTT, and more. Donut Digital is proud to be recognized as one of AdAge's Best Places to Work in 2024. Learn more at .

