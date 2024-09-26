POST CONSUMER BRANDS EXPANDS NUMERATOR PARTNERSHIP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Single-Sourced, Omnipanel Data Provides Visibility into Family Meal Occasions, Including Grocery Trips, Restaurant Visits, and Pet Food Purchases

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the research space, has announced that Post Consumer Brands, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc., has further expanded its relationship with Numerator with a focus on Post's recently acquired pet food business.

Over the past several years, Post Consumer Brands has utilized Numerator's single-sourced, omnipanel data to fully understand consumers and their 'share of stomach' as they have shifted from preparing meals at home during the pandemic to dining out at limited-service restaurants.

“Numerator has supported our goals of identifying and understanding the diversity of our consumers-from ethnicity to income level to life stage-which ultimately leads to a better appreciation of families' meal occasions, allowing us to deliver on our mission of Delicious Food for All,” said T.D. Dixon, Chief Growth Officer – Grocery, Post Consumer Brands.

With the addition of the pet food business, Post Consumer Brands will look to Numerator to understand pet ownership, such as the cultural shift toward smaller breeds and how Gen Z pet parents treat their furry friends.

“Numerator is honored that Post Consumer Brands has turned to us once again as their business expands and they look to better understand consumers, their purchasing power, and their shopping behaviors across a new business segment,” said Lisa Gosselin, Chief Revenue Officer, Numerator.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.

