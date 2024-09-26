Liquefied Natural Gas Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The liquefied market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $132.78 billion in 2023 to $144.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global energy demand, geopolitical factors, environmental regulations, infrastructure development, price dynamics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The liquefied natural gas market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $192.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to policy and regulatory landscape, infrastructure expansion, price competitiveness, evolving environmental considerations, geopolitical developments.

Growth Driver Of The Liquefied Natural Gas Market

The rising demand for liquefied natural gas is projected to expand the growth of the liquefied natural gas market going forward. Liquefied natural gas is produced by purifying natural gas and transforming it to -260°F. It is natural gas that has gone through cooling to become liquid. The rising demand for growing motor petrol use, and increasing big semi-urban and rural population will boost the demand for liquefied natural gas market growth.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Liquefied Natural Gas Market Growth?

Key players in the market include BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Cheniere Energy Inc., ConocoPhillips Company, Sempra Energy, Woodside Energy Group Ltd., Gazprom Energy, PetroChina Company Limited, Shell PLC, Equinor ASA, China Petrochemical Corporation, INPEX Corporation, GAIL India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, China National Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG Ltd., PJSC Gazprom, QatarEnergy, Dominion Energy Inc., Freeport LNG Development L.P., Kinder Morgan Inc., Tellurian Inc., Venture Global LNG Inc., Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Apache Corporation, BG Group, BHP Group Ltd., BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC, CNOOC Limited, Devon Energy Corporation, Hess Corporation, JERA Co. Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Origin Energy Limited, Santos Limited, Woodfibre LNG Limited.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Liquefied Natural Gas Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the liquefied natural gas market are focusing on development of innovative products such as SnapLNG to drive revenues in their market. SnapLNG is a new modular and standardized solution for low-carbon and faster time-to-market LNG production.

How Is The Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market Segmented?

1) By Type: APCI Liquefaction Technology, Cascade Liquefaction Technology, Other Liquefaction Technology

2) By Application: Power Generation, Transportation Fuel, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Liquefied Natural Gas Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liquefied Natural Gas Market Definition

Liquefied natural gas refers to a fuel gas that is produced by purifying natural gas and transforming it to -260°F. It is natural gas that has gone through cooling to become liquid.

Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global liquefied natural gas market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquefied natural gas market size, liquefied natural gas market drivers and trends and liquefied natural gas market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

