23 States Earn Top Grades In 2024 Digital States Survey

CDG Recognizes States' Innovation and use of Emerging Technologies to Improve Constituent Services

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Digital (CDG) has announced the results of its 2024 Digital States Survey, a biennial evaluation of the practices of all 50 states .The Digital States Survey provides information to evaluate states' use of to improve service delivery and constituent engagement, increase capacity, streamline operations and achieve other state priorities-assigning a letter grade based on quantifiable results.The 2024 survey observed improvements in 17 states, with the grades of 27 states remaining unchanged and only 6 states seeing a decline from the last survey results announced in 2022.“I am excited about this year's outcomes and the twenty-three states earning top grades...including California, Virginia and Texas improving to an“A” and Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Utah maintaining their“A” grades from 2022,” said Teri Takai, Senior Vice President of the Center for Digital Government.“Our 2024 survey results reveal that states share similar top priorities including cybersecurity, constituent engagement/experience, AI/machine learning, IT staffing, application modernization and data governance. It is also great to see the list of emerging best practices coming from the states based on their increased focus on human-centered approaches to service delivery, data-driven programs and incorporation of new technologies,” said Takai.“The recognition of the seventeen states that improved this year is encouraging and supports what we see as a continuing focus and effort in government to make smart technology investments and successfully leverage those investments to improve services and achieve efficiencies.”View the full list of state grades and awards on the CDG website.The Digital States Survey is designed to highlight best and emerging technology practices that can serve as models to be shared across state borders. The survey recognizes these achievements and provides a common reference for all fifty states in the ongoing work of finding better ways to conduct the public's business.CDG evaluates each state's survey responses based on criteria that include actions to support their state priorities and policies to improve operations/services, hard- and soft-dollar savings/benefits, adoption of innovative approaches and/or technology solutions, effective collaboration and demonstrated progress since the last survey. States receiving high grades demonstrate strong results across all the criteria.The 2024 awards will be presented on September 29 during the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) annual conference in New Orleans, LA.CDG thanks our corporate members Amazon Web Services, Armis, Cisco, Fortinet, HP Inc., KPMG, SHI International Corp, Socure, Tyler Technologies, UiPath and Verizon Enterprise Solutions for underwriting the survey.About the Center for Digital GovernmentThe Center for Digital Government (CDG) is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG provides public- and private-sector leaders with decision support and actionable insight to help drive 21st-century government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation's largest media, data and events company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

