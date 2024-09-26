HOCS Consulting Simplifies With New Domain Name

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HOCS Offers Easier Access to Expert IT Support

- Richie SinnreichBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HOCS Consulting , a trusted IT partner to US businesses since 1991, is excited to announce the launch of its new domain name, HOCS. This streamlined address reflects the company's commitment to providing clients with efficient and accessible IT solutions.The transition to HOCS marks a significant step forward for HOCS Consulting. The shorter, more memorable domain name enhances brand visibility and makes it easier for clients to connect with the company's expert IT services.“We're thrilled to introduce our new domain name,” said Richie Sinnreich, CEO at HOCS Consulting.“HOCS better represents our dedication to delivering outstanding IT support and solutions to our valued clients. We believe this change will strengthen our relationship with our customers and open new opportunities for growth.”HOCS Consulting remains steadfast in its commitment to providing comprehensive IT services, including managed IT, 24/7 help desk support and customized IT solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.About HOCS ConsultingHOCS Consulting is a full-service managed service provider serving organizations throughout the United States. Since 1991, we have been providing innovative, personalized solutions in managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud solutions and more. HOCS Consulting is best known for its reputation for excellence, integrity and always doing what's best for our clients. To learn more, visit their website or call 866-246-4627.

HOCS Leadership

HOCS Consulting

+1 866-246-4627

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.