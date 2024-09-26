Quorum Cyber Teams With Microsoft's Democracy Forward To Reveal New U.S. Presidential Election Cybersecurity Threats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Complimentary, Live Webinar Discusses How Cybercriminals and Nation-State Actors Are More Sophisticated

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum – with offices in Edinburgh, UK, Ontario, Canada, and Goodyear, Arizona – today announced its webinar addressing the escalating cyber threats surrounding the November U.S. presidential election. Experts from Microsoft's Democracy Forward team and Quorum Cyber's Incident Response and Threat Intelligence teams will discuss current cybercriminal and nation-state attempts to undermine processes and the integrity of elections. The live event will be held on Wednesday, October 9th, from 3:30 – 4:30 PM BST / 10:30 – 11:30 AM ET. The insights shared are essential for anyone concerned with securing the future of democratic elections. Attendees may register online at or visit .Cyber threats to the U.S. presidential election and the electoral system pose significant risks, potentially undermining public trust and influencing outcomes. But how can democracy be defended against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals and more frequent cyberattacks?The panel of cybersecurity experts will discuss the evolving nature of cyber threats in the context of U.S. elections, recent incidents, case studies highlighting cyber threats, and strategies for worldwide election security. In addition, attendees will:-Learn from experts about effective measures to protect the electoral process.-Engage in meaningful discussions with cybersecurity professionals monitoring U.S. election threats.-Stay informed about the latest trends and developments in election security.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cyber security companies in the UK and North America with over 200 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win, and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and a Microsoft Security Partner of the Year 2024 finalist. In September 2024, Quorum Cyber acquired Difenda, a Canadian-based Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, underscoring the business' momentum and strengthening its position as a global leader of Microsoft Security services.For more information, please visit or contact ....###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

