SKINN From House Of Titan Forays Into The Affordable Fragrance Segment With 24Seven Range Of Fine Fragrances

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 26th September – SKINN, a renowned Indian fragrance brand by Titan, is delighted to announce the launch of its new affordable fragrance line, SKINN 24Seven. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for SKINN, aiming to cater to the growing demand for premium fragrances at accessible price points. This everyday fragrance collection seeks to make fine fragrances an integral part of daily grooming rituals, establishing a new category in the Indian fragrance market.



SKINN 24Seven introduces a range of Eau De Parfums designed to elevate the ordinary to the extraordinary. With the brand positioning“Make the ordinary special and every day magical with the new range of SKINN 24seven” it encourages consumers to embrace“fine fragrances for every hour, every day”.



The Indian perfume & Deodorant market is valued at roughly INR 10,000 crores, of which perfumes would be INR 4500 crores and Deodorants at INR 5500 crores. The organized size of the perfumes category would be INR 2500 crores out of INR 4500 crores which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-13% over the next 5 years.



SKINN, a pioneer in the Indian fine fragrance market, has long led the \'Masstige\' segment. As consumer preferences evolve and disposable incomes rise, there\'s a growing demand for high-quality fragrances at affordable prices. SKINN 24Seven is strategically timed to tap into this burgeoning market, offering a perfect blend of quality, affordability, and style to appeal to these discerning consumers.



Mr. Manish Gupta, CEO, Fragrances and Accessories Division, Titan Company Limited, stated, \"SKINN 24Seven is offering an excellent choice to consumers to enhance their Lifestyle choices. We\'re inviting consumers to make fragrance an essential part of their daily ritual, ensuring they\'re truly ready to meet every moment at their best. With its combination of premium quality, affordable pricing, and versatile fragrance options, we aim to make premium fragrances accessible to a wider, younger audience without compromising on quality. Our focus is pan-India markets, as we\'ve identified a strong appetite for affordable premium products.”



The fragrance notes in SKINN 24Seven evoke a range of emotions. Oceanic and citrus notes, combined with earthy and woody accords, create a sense of ease and simplicity. Meanwhile, floral and fruity notes, blended with amber and gourmand accents, evoke feelings of joy and warmth. The ergonomic bottle design ensures easy application, while the minimalist packaging complements the fragrances\' understated elegance. Each fragrance is designed to last between 6- 8 hours, ensuring a consistent and pleasant scent throughout the day.



Mr. Gupta added, \"We\'re not just selling fragrances; we\'re offering a daily dose of confidence and style. This launch represents our commitment to innovation and our deep understanding of the Indian consumer\'s evolving needs.\"



Priced at INR 1,745, SKINN 24Seven offers quality fragrance at an entry-level price point. In the fragrance landscape where choices can be overwhelming, SKINN 24Seven stands out by offering clear, mood-based selections. Explore the new collection at all our multi-brand stores, skinn. in, and leading e-commerce platforms. Experience the magic of Fine Fragrances, every hour, every day with SKINN 24Seven.





About SKINN by Titan



SKINN by Titan was launched in 2013 for urban, stylish, well-traveled Indian men and women. Designed by award-winning Master perfumers, fine fragrances from SKINN are crafted to suit Indian preferences and weather conditions. All products are dermatologically tested. SKINN has a range of 31 perfumes, including Amalfi bleu, the Escapade series for sporty men, and a premium line – SKINN Nox positioned as a fragrance for people who celebrate the night and SKINN Noura specially designed to celebrate feminine, softer aspects of women. The fragrances are widely available across the country in World of Titan stores, and all leading department stores, authorized dealers, and several E-commerce portals.

