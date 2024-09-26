Trading Technologies Recognized As Technology Vendor Of The Year, TT Platform Honored As Trading System Of The Year In FOW Asia Pacific Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO and SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets provider, announced that it won two major categories at the FOW Asia Pacific Awards 2024. The firm received the award for Vendor of the Year while its TT platform earned the honor of Trading System of the Year at a ceremony yesterday in Singapore.

Hosted by Futures & Options World (FOW), the awards are designed to recognize the "best and brightest innovations in the derivatives industry," and the winners in the two categories were decided by a specialist panel of experts from across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. TT's Alice Pocklington, EVP Head of APAC, and Alun Green, EVP Managing Director, Futures & Options, accepted the awards on behalf of the firm at the ceremony following FOW's Trading Singapore conference.

Last September, at the predecessor awards for the region – the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards 2023 – and at the FOW International Awards in November, the TT platform was named Derivatives Trading System of the Year.

Judges selecting TT as the winner in the two categories cited a number of reasons for the two wins, including: "With multiple acquisitions such as RCM-X and Abel Noser, TT continues to innovate and provide key solutions to market participants by integration." Another said: "TT has strived over the past two years to peel back and start on its journey to be the global vendor of choice.... I feel that they have achieved a lot of what they have set out to do and continue to provide that world-class access to their customers." And a third remarked: "The TT platform remains the most widely used globally for futures/futures options trading with new features and services being added with the recent acquisitions."

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "APAC continues to represent an important part of our growth strategy, as we've further expanded our presence, captured more business in the region and made these markets accessible to our clients around the world, which include the leading institutions in APAC and globally. As we expand further into new asset classes, we expect this regional growth to accelerate even further, with increased use of the TT platform for cross-asset strategies and functionality."

In July, TT won Best Execution Management System (EMS) Provider and Best Algorithmic Trading Provider at the Waters Rankings, voted on by thousands of end users across the buy and sell sides. Also this year, the firm won the European Markets Choice Award for Best Listed Derivatives Execution/Order Management System (E/OMS) from Markets Media, Best Algo Trading Solution in the WatersTechnology Asia Awards, and Best Listed Derivatives Trading solution in both the TradingTech Insight USA and TradingTech Insight Europe Awards.

TT, which has already handled more than 2.5 billion transactions in 2024, offers connectivity to a growing array of more than 100 global exchanges and venues across multiple asset classes – including 20 in APAC – along with significant new functionality added through innovations, strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Its presence in the Asia-Pacific region dates back to 2003, when the company opened an office in Sydney. Since that time, TT's footprint has grown to also include offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Pune and Ahmedabad. The firm last year opened its newest data center in Taipei, adding to Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok, Seoul and Sydney. Over the last three years in APAC, TT has seen platform participation rise more than 600% and volume growth exceed 1,000%.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

SOURCE Trading Technologies

