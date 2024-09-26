SCIPNET PA 9-1-1 CENTERS SAVE $1 MILLION EACH BY UPGRADING TO CARBYNE APEX NEXT GEN 911 CALL HANDLING SYSTEM - NOW LIVE ACROSS FOUR COUNTIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-Powered Translation, Accurate Geolocation, and Call Surge Mitigation Improve Emergency Response for Diverse Communities, Empowering Faster, More Efficient Public Safety Services Across SCIPNet Counties

STEELTON, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne ®, a global leader in public safety technology, announces that the South Central Inter-County Phone (SCIPNet) has successfully deployed Carbyne APEX, a cloud-native emergency call-handling platform. The four-county consortium, including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Franklin, saved $1 million for each agency through state-issued grants. By being first in State, these four tech-forward agencies are leading the way to NG911 in Pennsylvania's emergency response landscape.

Watch this video to hear directly from the SCIPNet team about the benefits of Carbyne APEX.

The SCIPNet counties face diverse challenges in providing emergency services due to the mix of small cities and vast rural areas in their regions. From the diverse, multilingual populations in Dauphin County to the expansive rural areas of Franklin County, Carbyne APEX equips these counties with the advanced tools needed to respond effectively to a wide range of emergencies.

The SCIPNet 911 Directors have championed a forward-thinking approach, ensuring these counties are equipped with the latest emergency response technologies. This investment brings advanced capabilities, including AI-driven real-time language translation, surge mitigation, and rich media-such as live video and instant messaging-into a single, unified platform, allowing emergency personnel to respond faster and more effectively to all residents.

In emergencies, every second can mean the difference between life and death.

Centers that have deployed Carbyne's AI-based translation services have experienced an average of 5 minutes reduced from their call time.

"Dauphin County is home to a highly multilingual population, and it's critical that we can communicate effectively with all our residents, especially during emergencies," said Jeff Enders, Director of Public Safety, Dauphin County. "Carbyne's AI-driven translation technology automatically detects and translates calls for our telecommunicators in real-time while also translating their instructions back to callers in their native language. This seamless communication is vital for reducing response times and ensuring that every resident, regardless of language, receives the help they need quickly and accurately."

"Upgrading to Carbyne's cloud-native technology has allowed us to eliminate costly data centers, hardware, and maintenance," said Warren Bladen, Director of Adams County Department of Emergency Services. "This streamlined approach significantly reduces costs and enables us to focus more resources on improving public safety services."

Additionally, Carbyne's AI-driven Call-Triage solution improves response during peak times by identifying and mitigating bystander reports so that telecommunicators receive emergency calls faster.

"We're eager to see how Carbyne's Call-Triage will help us manage call spikes during major incidents. The high volume of emergency calls can quickly challenge limited staffing resources, but this technology will enable us to prioritize emergencies more effectively and improve response times," said Robert Shively, Director of Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

"The accurate, real-time location data enables our emergency response teams to reach residents quickly, even in the most remote areas, ensuring timely and critical assistance when it's needed most," said Mary Kay Seville, Director of Emergency Services at Franklin County.

"This advancement reflects the forward-thinking approach embraced by the 911 Directors of SCIPNet," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "Thanks to their support, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Franklin county residents will benefit from the most advanced 911 technology available, enabling faster and more efficient responses."

