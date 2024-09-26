Zelensky Thanks U.S. For $7.9B Aid Package, Additional Patriot Battery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, Congress, and all Americans for announcing $7.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky said this in a post on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. and its both parties, Republicans and Democrats, as well as the entire American people for today's announcement of major U.S. defense assistance for Ukraine totaling $7.9 billion and sanctions against Russia. On behalf of the Ukrainian people and our brave warriors on the front lines, I thank our closest ally, the United States, for finding a way to allocate the remaining security assistance to Ukraine and ensure that the Presidential authority is not expired by the end of the U.S. financial year," Zelensky said.

He said that Ukraine would use this assistance in the most efficient and transparent manner to achieve its major common goal: victory for Ukraine, just and lasting peace, and transatlantic security.

"I am grateful to the United States for providing the items that are most critical to protecting our people. An additional Patriot air defense battery, other air defense capabilities and interceptors, drones, long-range missiles, and air-to-ground munitions, as well as funds to strengthen Ukraine's defense industrial base. I also appreciate the decision to expand programs to train more of our pilots to fly F-16s, as well as the strong sanctions measures imposed to further limit Russia's ability to fund its aggression against Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine and the United States remain close allies dedicated to defending freedom, human life, and shared security in Europe and beyond.

"We have always valued the strong bipartisan support in the United States and among Americans for Ukraine's just cause of defeating Russian aggression," Zelensky wrote.

U.S. President Joe Biden on September 26 announced $7.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

On September 25, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a new $375 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine