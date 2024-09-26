Biden To Convene Next Meeting Of Ukraine Defense Contact Group In Oct
9/26/2024 9:11:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will convene a high-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) in Germany in October.
He said this in a statement on U.S. support for Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"I will convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany next month to coordinate the efforts of the more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," Biden said.
Biden on September 26 announced $7.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and the introduction of sanctions against Russia.
On September 25, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a new $375 million military aid package for Ukraine.
