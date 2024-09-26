Azerbaijan Develops National Water Strategy For Cabinet Approval

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A National Water Strategy has been prepared in Azerbaijan and is in the process of being approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Aliaga Azizov, Head of the Science and Innovation Sector of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), stated this at the Caspian Water Innovation Forum, Azernews reports.

"As a first step, we should address the issue of science and innovation in this field. We need to conduct research involving the public, students, and enterprises. We do not have enough local experts in this area; therefore, we require additional support. We are also trying to involve the Netherlands in this regard," he added.

Alexander Khodakov, regional sales manager of the Dutch company Nijhuis Saur Industries, who spoke at the event, mentioned that Dutch companies can operate in the field of improving water and sewage systems in Azerbaijan.

"We see the potential for cooperation in these areas. As in many countries, water flows from pipes in Azerbaijan. This problem can be mitigated with the solutions offered by Dutch companies. Our companies can also learn from Azerbaijan; Absheron has a very different climate, but the technologies used here in the agricultural sector are of great interest to us," he concluded.