Azerbaijan Develops National Water Strategy For Cabinet Approval
9/26/2024
Nazrin Abdul
A National Water Strategy has been prepared in Azerbaijan and is
in the process of being approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.
Aliaga Azizov, Head of the Science and Innovation Sector of the
Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), stated this at the
Caspian Water Innovation Forum, Azernews
reports.
"As a first step, we should address the issue of science and
innovation in this field. We need to conduct research involving the
public, students, and enterprises. We do not have enough local
experts in this area; therefore, we require additional support. We
are also trying to involve the Netherlands in this regard," he
added.
Alexander Khodakov, regional sales manager of the Dutch company
Nijhuis Saur Industries, who spoke at the event, mentioned that
Dutch companies can operate in the field of improving water and
sewage systems in Azerbaijan.
"We see the potential for cooperation in these areas. As in many
countries, water flows from pipes in Azerbaijan. This problem can
be mitigated with the solutions offered by Dutch companies. Our
companies can also learn from Azerbaijan; Absheron has a very
different climate, but the technologies used here in the
agricultural sector are of great interest to us," he concluded.
