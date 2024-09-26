Unlocking New Horizons: New Era Of ACG Field Amidst Emerging Global Trends

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The era of high oil price volatility linked to last year's
global recession has ended. Since March 2024, there has been a
clear shift towards increased demand for energy commodities. Spot
prices and exchange quotations for futures are on the rise due to
escalating tensions in the Middle East, the ongoing
Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which has resulted in reduced
production in Russia, a decline in oil and fuel reserves in the US,
and the policy of OPEC+ states aimed at refusing to increase
production this year. Additionally, stock markets are witnessing an
upsurge in the demand for commodities, including gold, base metals,
and oil, resulting in a notable increase in prices. But how will
Azerbaijan withstand these new trends?
Expanding the "Contract of the Century"
The ACG fields are a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's energy
industry, initially developed under the historic "Contract of the
Century" signed in 1994. On September 20, Azerbaijan signed a new
gas agreement, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's energy
industry. This agreement is centered on the exploration of
previously untapped natural gas reserves located beneath the Azeri,
Chirag, and Guneshli (ACG) oil fields. While these fields have
traditionally been associated with oil production, this new
contract underscores Azerbaijan's strategic shift towards
diversifying its energy exports and harnessing the full potential
of its established energy infrastructure. The new gas contract
builds on the 2017 extension of this original oil deal, introducing
a new layer of energy potential by targeting the free gas reserves
beneath the oil fields. The discovery of these reserves is
significant because they were not included in the original
agreement. The new contract, focusing on tapping the deep gas
layers of these fields, aligns with increasing global energy
demands, as forecasted by OPEC's 2023 annual report. With energy
consumption projected to rise by 24% by 2050, the importance of
securing natural gas resources has become a geopolitical necessity.
In particular according to the data, by 2050, OPEC expects a 29.7%
increase in gas demand, placing Azerbaijan in a strong position to
contribute to this surge. With the estimated 112 billion cubic
meters of gas from the ACG fields, Azerbaijan can support its gas
exports, which reached 26 billion cubic meters in 2023.
Strategic importance of existing
infrastructure
Though this figure is modest compared to Azerbaijan's major gas
fields, the value of the reserves, estimated at around $46-47
billion, is substantial. The synergy between the ACG oil and gas
operations ensures that Azerbaijan can optimize resource extraction
while reducing overall operational costs. With energy prices
fluctuating and Europe seeking to reduce its dependency on Russian
gas, Azerbaijan's position as a reliable energy supplier is further
solidified. Current European gas prices of approximately $415 per
thousand cubic meters enhance the profitability of this project.
Taking into consideration that, with established platforms like the
West Chirag already in place, the cost of extracting natural gas
will be significantly lower compared to new projects. So overall,
one of the key advantages of the new agreement is indeed the
presence of ready-made infrastructure in the ACG fields.
Possible Risks of Oil Price Volatility
Though Azerbaijan is boosting its gas production, the country
might face risks related to oil price volatility, which could
significantly impact its fiscal policies. The decision to set the
oil price at $70 per barrel in the 2025 budget introduces risk,
especially in the face of potential geopolitical instability. But
even though by leveraging its gas resources, Azerbaijan can create
a buffer against oil price fluctuations, diversifying its energy
portfolio while maintaining its role as a vital supplier to
Europe.
Overall, Azerbaijan's signing of this new contract for gas
development within the ACG fields is a forward-looking strategy
that aligns with the country's broader geopolitical and economic
goals. With global energy demand on the rise, this agreement
strengthens Azerbaijan's role in the gas market while also offering
economic benefits due to existing infrastructure. This new contract
represents a calculated step into the future-one that balances
immediate economic gains with long-term energy resilience.
This agreement solidifies Azerbaijan's position as a dependable
energy provider and strengthens its geopolitical influence,
particularly regarding Europe's energy requirements.
MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108718925
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.