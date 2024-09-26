Sure Med Compliance Aligns With Valet Health For Automated Patient Engagement For Advanced Procedures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure Med Compliance, a leading digital healthcare company with a mission to improve outcomes for patients, providers, and the life sciences companies equipping them to responsibly treat pain, announced a new collaboration to deliver a unique patient engagement program with Valet Health, an established ROI-driven digital for new patient and automated existing patient engagement for advanced procedures.

"We are very excited to announce this new strategic collaboration. This offering pairs Sure Med's exciting functionality of generating point-of-care, procedure candidate quiz results with HIPAA compliant marketing automation and text messaging powered by Valet Health's AutoPilot solution. With Valet Health's data attribution technology, paired with Sure Med's direct EHR and practice management system integrations, healthcare organizations can realize higher program utilization rates and lessen their reliance on non-novel opioids," said John Bowman, CEO of Sure Med Compliance.

Together, this represents a novel approach to automatically providing patient education and engaging individuals throughout their journey for advanced interventional procedures.

Data from patient candidate quizzes within Sure Med will seamlessly integrate into automated patient communications across mobile and various digital channels, all curated by Valet Health's intelligent system. Additionally, the analysis will include digital program ROI and tools for service line evaluation.

"Understanding the forces shaping digital channels for patient engagement is essential as we innovate and enhance our support for specialty practices in implementing a best-in-class digital strategy. Valet Health is genuinely excited about the solutions this offers for physicians and patients and the potential we can achieve together with Sure Med," states Dave Bowen, CEO of Valet Health.

A comprehensive strategy for mapping, measuring, and optimizing the patient journey marks a significant advancement in healthcare. This approach allows for clear visibility of program ROI, thanks to the integration of cutting-edge technology initiatives.

About Sure Med Compliance

Sure Med Compliance is an industry-leading pain management digital health company on a mission to end the overdose epidemic. They aim to accomplish this by compliantly collecting Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) and using that data to remove the barriers to appropriate pain care. Their digital health solution, Perspectives in Care (PiC) delivers medicolegal insights at the point of care and educates providers on novel pain therapies. In addition, the PiC platform helps life sciences companies bring new, novel products to market faster and with purpose. For more information, visit Sure Medcompliance. For more information, visit Medcompliance

or connect with Sure Med on LinkedIn Med-compliance



About Valet Health

Valet Health plays a pivotal role in the evolving landscape of healthcare marketing technology by harnessing the power of data mining and digital marketing analytics. The company standardizes online information about physicians and clinics, intelligently captures new patient referrals, and engages existing patient segments through behavior-based automation. Specializing in growth-oriented digital programs, Valet Health utilizes its proprietary healthcare experience platform to measure and demonstrate marketing ROI for clients across North America.

For more information

or connect with Valet Health on LinkedIn



Media Contact:

Matty Crescenzo

(202) 996-4902

[email protected]



SOURCE Valet Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED