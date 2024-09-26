Nuspire Named One Of Nation's Best And Brightest Companies To Work For In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nuspire Recognized for Employee Development, Inclusive Culture and Innovative Workplace Practices

Nuspire , a leading managed security services provider (MSSP) and PDI Technologies company, announced today that the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has named it one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® for 2024.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® award recognizes organizations that excel in human resource practices and employee enrichment. It marks the eighth time Nuspire has received this national recognition, highlighting its ongoing commitment to fostering a thriving and supportive culture.

"As we celebrate Nuspire's 25th anniversary, being recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest company validates our commitment to creating an environment where our employees can flourish," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "We've cultivated a workplace where well-being, career development and inclusivity are not just priorities but core values. This accolade underscores that our people are the heartbeat of our success, and together, we're driving Nuspire forward with passion, innovation and excellence."

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm that reviewed various criteria, including Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

Nuspire's focus on professional growth, work-life balance and an inclusive environment sets it apart in the competitive cybersecurity industry. This recognition reaffirms the company's commitment to being an employer of choice, continuously investing in its team members' health and success.

Abou t Nuspire

With over 25 years of expertise, Nuspire, a PDI Technologies company, is redefining cybersecurity through intelligent unification and unparalleled protection. Our company delivers innovative managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and consulting solutions tailored to clients' needs. Our technology-agnostic platform provides holistic visibility across entire security tech stacks, seamlessly integrating human expertise, advanced AI and cutting-edge technologies. This comprehensive approach offers unprecedented control and predictive intelligence across clients' cybersecurity infrastructure. With features like an AI-powered assistant for streamlined operations and a mobile application for on-the-go threat management, we empower organizations to confidently navigate the evolving threat landscape. Driven by uncompromising excellence, our experts and 24x7 SOCs enable clients to stay ahead of emerging threats while optimizing their security investments. For more information, visit .

