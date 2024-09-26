Unicorn Hunters And UN TOURISM Announce Strategic Partnership To Foster Innovation And Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The innovative alliance is set to transform the sector by empowering entrepreneurs and driving global growth.

MADRID, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking reality business series that connects entrepreneurs with millions of investors worldwide, proudly announces a strategic partnership with the World Tourism Organization (UN TOURISM) to promote entrepreneurship and drive innovation within the global tourism sector.

Through this visionary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Unicorn Hunters and UN TOURISM are set to revolutionize the entrepreneurial landscape in tourism. The alliance is designed to harness the strengths of both organizations to achieve transformative outcomes by fostering a dynamic and supportive environment.

The collaboration will serve as a powerful catalyst for connecting startups with investors, paving the way for groundbreaking technologies to take root and flourish. Through various initiatives such as acceleration programs and masterclasses, aspiring entrepreneurs will be provided with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. Additionally, it seeks to ensure an increased participation of women in leadership roles in the tech, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Ms. Natalia Bayona, Executive Director of UN Tourism, expresses: "This partnership marks a pivotal step toward the future of investing in global tourism innovation through cryptocurrency investments. In 2022 alone, over 1,200 blockchain startups received funding from crypto-focused VC funds, with investments totaling over $26 billion. Together with Unicoin, UN Tourism will foster entrepreneurship, empower women in tech, and promote cutting-edge solutions that will drive the future of tourism and hospitality. Competing startups in future UN Tourism Challenges and Competitions, as well as startup members from the UN Tourism Innovation Network, will be able to receive potential support and investment opportunities".

"This collaboration is pivotal for developing a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, underscoring a shared commitment to fostering innovation. By joining forces with the UN TOURISM, we aim to drive sustainable development, economic prosperity, and inclusive growth on a global scale. Together, we can provide unparalleled investment opportunities to support disruptive ideas," said Silvina Moschini, CEO of Unicorns Inc. and founder of Unicoin".

Viewed by millions globally, Unicorn Hunters supports emerging businesses by democratizing access to funding, giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to raise expansion capital from viewers around the world. In turn, viewers have the chance to make entry-level investments in pre-IPO opportunities. In 2022, Unicorn Hunters launched the Unicoin cryptocurrency, backed by real-world assets and investments in companies featured on the program.

Unicorn Hunters can be streamed on UnicornHunters, YouTube, Linkedin Broadcast, Facebook Video, and Vimeo. The program may also be viewed on Claro Video, one of the largest streaming platforms in Latin America, on Ghana's TV3 Network, and on in-flight entertainment systems aboard Tap Air Portugal, WestJet, and Etihad Airways, the flagship airline of the UAE, serving millions of passengers across the Middle East, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

About Unicorn Hunters:

Unicorn Hunters is the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide and offers viewers the opportunity to invest in billion-dollar ideas in the pre-IPO stage. Unicorn Hunters, recognized as the most iconic business series of recent times, according to Forbes magazine, is pioneering 'enrichtaniment' - a brand new genre of television that combines entertainment with investment opportunities that drive next-generation wealth.

About UN TOURISM:

The World Tourism Organization, also known as UN TOURISM, is a specialized agency of the United Nations and the leading public international organization in the field of tourism. With 166 member countries and territories, and over 500 Affiliate Members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations, and local tourism authorities, UN TOURISM is dedicated to promoting responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism.

