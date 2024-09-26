Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Continues With The Rollout Of A New Brand Identity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation is set to unveil their new branding and visual identity. This refresh marks the first major rebrand the company has seen in almost two decades.



The announcement comes following several other major changes Alpha Controls has revealed in 2024, including celebrating their 45th Anniversary and relocating their head office to a larger facility. These milestones attest to the company's evolution and growth since it originated in 1979.

David Sand, President of Alpha Controls says,“Our new modernized look is a reflection of our growth and evolving landscape, while reinforcing our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for our customers. We want to ensure every interaction we have with our customers is an exceptional experience.”

At the heart of the Alpha Controls' brand lies a vision: to lead with excellence and customer obsession. With a blend of passion and professionalism, Alpha Controls will embark on a journey to redefine industry standards, infusing every interaction with authenticity, expertise, and a hint of excitement.

Alpha Controls' brand identity changes includes:

Mission Statement: Alpha Controls is committed to being a trusted ally in precision, calibration, services, and solutions. With unwavering dedication to quality assurance, we ensure the safety and credibility of the instrumentation industry.

Defined Values: Authenticity, Accountability and Trust.

New Logo: This includes a functional lockup that can be consistently implemented, and a unique brandmark treatment that can be used to unify the brand identity. The integrated combination mark provides the best of both worlds – the name recognition of the wordmark and the versatility to leverage the brandmark.

New Colour Palette: A more versatile colour palette has been introduced as Alpha Controls transitions to dark blues and reds as the primary colours.

New Tagline: Your precision partner. At Alpha Controls, we are committed to being a trusted ally in precision calibration services and solutions. With our unwavering dedication to quality assurance, we ensure the safety and credibility of the instrumentation industry.

“This strategic transformation marks a new and exciting milestone for Alpha Controls. It's not just about a new logo, tagline or updated colour palette, it's about really taking a look at the entire identity of our brand, as we progress and adapt to the technology and innovation that is evolving at lightning speed in the world of marketing.” states Tara Vincar, Director of Marketing at Alpha Controls.

Today's announcement is the first step towards implementing their brand identity, with changes to be rolled out during the remainder of 2024. To coincide with the brand refresh, Alpha Controls will also be launching a new website in 2025, reflective of their new visual identity.

About Alpha Controls:

For 45 years, Alpha Controls' family owned and operated business has been providing technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. They carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But their support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Their in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA, one of the most stringent accreditation authorities accepted worldwide. They also offer validation services and will work directly with you to implement a compliant, and effective validation plan that meets your needs from start to finish.

Media Contact:

Tara Vincar

Director of Marketing

Alpha Controls

...