International Myeloma Foundation To Hold First Latin American Myeloma Network Summit In Brazil On September 28

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is proud to announce that the inaugural IMF Latin American Myeloma Network (LAMN) Summit will be held on Saturday, September 28, from 3pm – 7pm, after the International Myeloma Society (IMS) Meeting at Lagune Barra Hotel in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.



The incidence of multiple myeloma in Latin America is becoming more prevalent. While the numbers are comparable to those in Western countries, it has become a concerning issue due to poorer outcomes.

Similar to the Asian Myeloma Network (AMN), the LAMN was created by the IMF to conduct multinational trials, provide myeloma education to patients and providers, facilitate collaborative research, and deepen myeloma expertise across the Latin American region.

Another important objective is to bring the Latin American perspective and expertise to the global programs of the IMF, including the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG).

Through meaningful collaborations, the IMF aims to strengthen partnerships between institutions and the LAMN, establish low-cost combinations of novel therapies to make them more accessible to Latin American countries, as well as to give more prominence to Latin American researchers in the field of myeloma research and treatments.

The LAMN Summit will gather top myeloma investigators from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay. The summit aims to enhance collaborations between member countries and to provide a forum for investigators and junior investigators to have a robust discussion on concepts and proposals for collaborative research and partnerships.

Additionally, the first clinical trial for early relapsed disease (LAMN001) will be launched soon.

“It is such a privilege to bring together this wonderful group of myeloma physicians from across Latin American for the inaugural LAMN Summit. We have the unique opportunity to improve the outcomes of thousands of patients in jurisdictions where there tends to be minimal access to novel myeloma therapies. I am excited to discuss collaborative project proposals that will be presented at the Summit. We trust this will be the first of many others,” said IMF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Mikhael, who will be leading this year's first LAMN Summit.

Participating in this inaugural LAMN Summit are the following myeloma experts:

Natalia Schutz, MD

Department of Internal Medicine and Hematology (Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires - Argentina)

Dorotea Fantl, MD

International Myeloma Society Board Member

Consultant Physician, Hematology Department (Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires - Argentina)

Angelo Maiolino, MD, PhD

International Myeloma Working Group Member

Professor of Medicine (Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Director, Hematology Department (Oncologia Americas - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Principal Investigator (Instituto Americas de Ensino, Pesquisa Inovação - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Vania Hungria, PhD, MD

Co-Founder and Coordinator, Brazilian Multiple Myeloma Group (GBRAM)

Clinical Director (São Germano Clinic - São Paulo, Brazil)

Associate Professor of Hematology and Oncology (Santa Casa de São Paulo - São Paulo, Brazil)

Co-founder and Chair, Scientific Advisory Board (International Myeloma Foundation Latin America)

Member, Board of Directors (Brazilian Association of Hematology, Hemotherapy and Cell Therapy)

Member, Membership Subcommittee (International Myeloma Society)

Edvan Crusoe, MD, MsC, PhD

Hematologist, Departamento de Medicina Interna e Apoio Diagnóstico (Universidade Federal da Bahia - Salvador, Brazil)

Camila Peña, MD

Hematology (Hospital del Salvador - Santiago, Chile)

Humberto Martínez-Cordero, MD

Hematologist-Myeloma-Lymphoma-Transplant and Cell Therapy Specialist

National Cancer Institute (Hospital Militar Central - Bogotá, Capital District, Colombia)

Aline Ramirez Alvarado, MD

Hematologist (Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México - Mexico City, Mexico)

Eloisa Riva, MD, MEd

Associate Professor of Hematology (Hospital de Clínicas - Montevideo, Uruguay)

Hematologist (Hospital Británico - Montevideo, Uruguay)

Junior faculty from each member country are also expected to attend, along with a few North American myeloma investigators.

The International Myeloma Foundation wishes to thank the following sponsors for making the inaugural LAMN Summit possible: Binding Site, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Sebia, and Stemline - A Menarini Group Company.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells - white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called“multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is .

