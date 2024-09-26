عربي


Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing


9/26/2024 9:00:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Deutsche bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) held September 24th and 25th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT :

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days.

September 24 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
First Pacific Company Ltd. OTC: FPAFY | HKEX: 142
Lotus Technology Inc. Nasdaq: LOT
HUTCHMED (China) Limited Nasdaq/AIM: HCM | HKEX: 13
iHuman Inc. NYSE: IH
Marks & Spencer Group Plc OTCQX: MAKSY | LSE: MKS
SSE Plc OTC: SSEZY | LSE: SSE
BDO Unibank, Inc. OTC: BDOUY | Philippine Stock Exchange: BDO
AstraZeneca Plc Nasdaq: AZN | LSE: AZN


September 25 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Yiren Digital Ltd. NYSE: YRD
Royal KPN N.V. OTC: KKPNY | Euronext Amsterdam: KPN
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. Nasdaq: VIOT
Carrefour SA OTC: CRRFY | Euronext Paris: CA
EDP Energies de Portugal SA OTC: EDPFY | LIS: EDP
Repsol SA OTCQX: REPYY | MSE: REP
Belite Bio Inc. Nasdaq: BLTE
DSM-Firmenich AG OTCQX: DSFIY | Euronext Amsterdam: DSFIR


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...


MENAFN26092024004107003653ID1108718846


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

