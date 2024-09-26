Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor series, today announced the presentations from the Deutsche Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) held September 24th and 25th are now available for viewing.

Presentation Ticker(s) First Pacific Company Ltd. OTC: FPAFY | HKEX: 142 Lotus Technology Inc. Nasdaq: LOT HUTCHMED (China) Limited Nasdaq/AIM: HCM | HKEX: 13 iHuman Inc. NYSE: IH Marks & Spencer Group Plc OTCQX: MAKSY | LSE: MKS SSE Plc OTC: SSEZY | LSE: SSE BDO Unibank, Inc. OTC: BDOUY | Philippine Stock Exchange: BDO AstraZeneca Plc Nasdaq: AZN | LSE: AZN



September 25 th

Presentation Ticker(s) Yiren Digital Ltd. NYSE: YRD Royal KPN N.V. OTC: KKPNY | Euronext Amsterdam: KPN Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. Nasdaq: VIOT Carrefour SA OTC: CRRFY | Euronext Paris: CA EDP Energies de Portugal SA OTC: EDPFY | LIS: EDP Repsol SA OTCQX: REPYY | MSE: REP Belite Bio Inc. Nasdaq: BLTE DSM-Firmenich AG OTCQX: DSFIY | Euronext Amsterdam: DSFIR



