Heritage Capital Group Advises Aquafin On Sale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Heritage Capital Group, (Heritage), an and advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, AQUAfin Swim (AQUAfin), has been acquired by Emler Swim School (Emler).

Heritage Capital Group advised AQUAfin in its acquisition by Emler Swim School.

Continue Reading

AQUAfin

is a swim school that provides individual and group swimming lessons for infants through adults. The Company uses a proprietary progress-based curriculum model that places students in classes based on their level of proficiency, not just their age. AQUAfin was founded by two-time Olympic swimmer and the Bolles School alumnus, Nim Shapira. It is the largest privately held swim school chain in Florida, with eight locations across the state.

Emler , established in 1975, specializes in teaching children how to swim through a fun, safe, and effective approach. It offers a structured curriculum across 11 levels that focus on both swimming skills and water safety. With over 60 locations throughout 15 states, Emler provides state-of-the-art facilities, including UV-purified pools and advanced air filtration systems, to ensure a comfortable and healthy environment for children and their families.

"It was a pleasure working with the Heritage team, led by Bill Prescott, to guide AQUAfin Swim School through this transaction," commented Nim. "Their deep understanding of service-oriented businesses opened up several valuable opportunities for us. Their expertise and attention to detail throughout the entire process were invaluable in helping us navigate each step. We could not have successfully completed this transaction without the Heritage team's support."

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor to AQUAfin. The deal team was led by Bill Prescott and included Joe Hawkins, Howard Serkin, Chuck West, Robert Cilek, and Bobby Ward. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group

provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Katie Quackenbush

904-354-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED