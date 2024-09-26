Kane Biotech Announces Attendance At Upcoming Wound Care Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (“Kane Biotech”,“Kane” or the“Company”) announces that the Company will be showcasing its revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray products at the following wound care conferences:



Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) (October 2-5, 2024 in Las Vegas Nevada) where Kane will be presenting research on the antibiofilm properties and compatibility with different dressings of revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel. Both Kane's revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray will be featured at US distributor ProgenaCare's booth throughout the conference.



Wounds Canada National Hybrid Conference (October 17-19, 2024 in London, Ontario) where Kane will be presenting research on the Thermo-reversible Hydrogel to Target Wound Antibiotic Tolerant Biofilms with Prolonged Activity and will have a booth.



Canadian Burn Conference (October 18-20, 2024 in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario) where Kane will have a booth.

Gulf Diabetic Foot Conference (November 15-16, 2024 in Kuwait City, Kuwait) where Kane will have a booth.

“These upcoming conferences will be a great opportunity for Kane to demonstrate the scientific benefits of the revyveTM product line to wound care practitioners and support our growing distribution network,” said Marc Edwards, President & CEO.“We're committed to changing the wound care landscape and look forward to these meetings.” About Kane Biotech Kane Biotech Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Kane has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (68 patents and patents pending as well as trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by Kane's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. DispersinB®, coactiv+TM, coactiv+®, DermaKBTM, DermaKB BiofilmTM, and revyveTM are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. Kane is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“KNBIF”.

