Podcastone (PODC) Debuts Beat It Out Podcast From Adam Carolla Exclusively On Adam Carolla Show Substack

Beat It Out is the 46th Show Added to PodcastOne in 2024, Expands Partnership with Tentpole Host Carolla

First Season of Beat It Out Features Co-Host, Comedian Jay Mohr

Carolla's All Time Downloads Top 700 Million

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne , (Nasdaq: PODC) a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today the launch of Beat It Out , a podcast from Podcasting Hall of Fame member Adam Carolla exclusively on the Adam Carolla Show Substack featuring Season One co-host, comedian Jay Mohr. The addition of Beat It Out to the network's roster of podcast programming further strengthens the 15 years long relationship between PodcastOne and Carolla who has been with the network since its inception in 2009.

Paid subscribers to the Adam Carolla Substack will have full access to Beat It Out, as well as ad free and video content for all new episodes of The Adam Carolla Show, Adam and Drew and Carolla Classics. Additionally, subscribers will receive an exclusive newsletter, access to archival content and be the first to experience planned live recording sessions and live chats. Beat It Out marks a podcasting return for Mohr who previously hosted the long running and fan favorite podcast Mohr Stories and Mohr Sports from Los Angeles through his Fake Mustache Studios.

Beat It Out brings you on a comedic journey with Adam Carolla and Jay Mohr, as they take ideas, concepts, prompts and more to showcase how stand-up material is conceived, fleshed out and polished for live performances. Follow Adam and Jay as they take comedy premises“From the Page to the Stage”.

“Podcasting remains the most exciting and fastest growing medium in entertainment and we're always thrilled when we can exhibit content in new ways and across new channels reaching fans like never before. Our use of Substack allows PodcastOne and Adam Carolla to uniquely package exclusive content to the most passionate of podcast listeners,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Adam Carolla's impact on the medium of podcasting is unmatched. Across his numerous podcasts he has received over 700 million downloads to date and is often credited as one of the founding hosts in podcasting. PodcastOne's full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, When Reality Hits, LadyGang, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Camp Counselors, and The Schaub Show.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LV ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.co and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LV ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit .

