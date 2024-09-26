Repeat: Treatment.Com AI Medical Education Corporate Update And Updates On Additional Marketing Engagements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



OSCE (Objective Structured Clinical Examination) now adopted in over 80 countries and with upwards of 200k students annually



Lead commercial participant at Global/North American Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education AI Assessment in Medical Education Symposium New solutions on track for H2 2024 (AI Patient/Doctor in Pocket)



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“ ”) is pleased to provide marketing updates and a general corporate update on its focus on the utilization of AI within the medical education sector.

Marketing Updates

The Company announces that further to its news releases of July 2nd, September 5th, and 17th, 2024, the Company provides the following additional information required by Canadian Securities Exchange Policy 7 regarding its marketing engagements of Leit Media Ltd. (“ Leit ”) and Interactive Media Group. (“ IMG ”).

Leit:

On July 2, 2024, the Company announced that it had engaged Leit, to provide, news release translation, investor relations and email marketing services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community for an initial period of six months commencing July 1, 2024 and ending on January 1, 2025, in consideration of EUR 250,000, and pursuant to an agreement dated July 1, 2024. Leit does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. Leit's address is Flat 285, 61 Praed St., London, W2 1NS, United Kingdom (phone: 44-20-3883-9398, email: ...a). Consideration offered to Leit does not include any securities of the Company, including options. Leit and its directors and officers are arm's length from the Company.

On September 5, 2024, the Company announced that it has amended the marketing/investor relations agreement with Leit, as previously announced by the Company on July 2, 2024. Pursuant to the amended agreement, the Company will provide an additional amount of EUR 250,000 to Leit for the digital marketing campaign and the campaign will continue to focus on the German speaking investor community. The campaign shall still run from July 1, 2024 to Januarty 1, 2025. Leit will also translate the Company's news releases into German.

IMG:

On September 17, 2024, the Company announced that it has engaged IMG to conduct a marketing awareness program for the Company for a period of one (1) month commencing on September 24, 2024 and ending on October 24, 2024, in consideration of a payment of US$23,000. IMG does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. IMG's address is 9330 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, Texas, USA (phone: (214)253-8522, email: ...). Consideration offered to IMG does not include any securities of the Company, including options. IMG and its directors and officers are arm's length from the Company. IMG's marketing awareness services shall consist of creating email marketing campaigns and brand marketing services.

Market Background – Medical Education

It is estimated that over 80 countries globally have now adopted the OSCE (Objective Structured Clinical Examination) for assessing the practical clinical skills of medical students. These include the United States; United Kingdom; Canada; Australia and New Zealand; Europe (e.g., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands); Middle East (e.g. Saudi Arabia and the UAE) and Asia (e.g. India, China, Japan, and Malaysia). It is estimated that between 200,000 and 300,000 medical students globally take the OSCE exam each year, as derived from indicative numbers of students from key professional bodies including: ; ; / ; Text>Education - GMC

For the past 3 years, Treatment has provided OSCE services to Medical Schools, including the University of Minnesota. The service comprises of using our Global Library of Medicine platform (GLM) in (i) creating cases for the OSCE exams (ii) producing scripts for the actors playing the role of patients (iii) scoring the exams with our proprietary automated marking platform and (iv) providing instant results to both faculty and students, as well as offering student enrichment plans.

Upcoming Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education

To further underscore its commitment to supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals, Treatment will be a lead participant in an upcoming Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education AI Assessment in Medical Education Symposium . The University of Minnesota has confirmed the event will be invitation only, with no media attending. One of the key proponents for advancements in medical education and orchestrators of the Symposium, Dr Claudio Violato comments:

“AI is revolutionizing assessment in medical education by automating grading processes and formative feedback, assessing clinical skills, and diagnosing deficits in learner performance. AI-powered virtual patients offer realistic scenarios for practice, enhancing clinical decision-making skills without risking patient safety.

This landmark symposium will bring experts to the University of Minnesota Medical School on November 1 with a focus on the use of generative AI to produce test questions and clinical assessments; machine scoring and analysis of learner responses to audio-video capture of clinical performance in the workplace (e.g., wards, clinics, etc.); and clinical notes. The symposium will take the next step in the evolution of AI applications to medical education to produce physicians of the highest caliber”. Text>Events | Medical Education Office of Assessment & Evaluation

Claudio Violato, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Assessment and Evaluation, University of Minnesota Medical Education Office of Assessment and Evaluation

Medical Education Suite (MES) Update

Treatment has worked diligently over the past two quarters to ensure continued evolution of its Medical Education Suite (MES), powered by its Global Library of Medicine (GLM). The company remains on track for release of its previously announced two new monthly subscription-based SaaS solutions for students, residents and all healthcare professionals in the second half of 2024:



AI Patient – utilizing AI and a library of test cases to further support students in their preparation and readiness for medical multiple-choice questions (MCQ's) and OSCE exams. AI Doctor in a Pocket – delivers a mobile friendly AI powered clinical decision support tool for healthcare professionals and students when they are in clinics, residency or on a hospital ward.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of AI, comments:“We look forward to being the lead commercial participant and showcasing our proprietary MES products at this landmark global symposium”.

About AI Inc.

AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than ~10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment's GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion for disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment's products and services: Text>or email: Text>

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

Text> ...

For media inquiries, contact: Text> ...

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on AI's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Although believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.