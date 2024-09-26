Survey Shows Striking Disparity In College Plans Between Students At Public Versus Private Schools

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High school counselors cite unmanageable caseloads and the need for better college search and application tools

Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of public high school counselors who participated in a new survey say that fewer of their students plan to attend college now compared to four years ago. Meanwhile, only 13 percent of counselors at private high noted a similar change in their students' plans.

The survey was conducted by Appily , a division of education company EAB . The survey report,“From Burnout to Breakthroughs ,” was released today at the National Association for College Admission Counseling (#NACAC ) annual conference.

“The Appily survey shows that diminishing student interest in college is most pervasive among those attending public high schools where student-to-counselor caseloads and rates of counselor burnout are the highest,” said EAB Director of Counselor Marketing, Yolanda Coleman.“The professionals charged with helping the majority of high school students understand their options and chart a path forward after graduation simply aren't given enough time to provide each student with individualized and ongoing attention.”

Public school counselors reported spending 75 percent of their time on non-college admission counseling duties such as proctoring exams, disciplinary and psychological counseling, and helping students select and schedule courses. Private school counselors reported spending just over half (55 percent) of their time on non-college admission counseling. Nearly 80 percent of public high school counselors say they have experienced burnout over the past four years as opposed to 64 percent of counselors at private schools.

“Many students are turning to third-party admissions platforms such as Appily Match to learn about and receive admission offers from good colleges,” said EAB Senior Director, Jamie Kanki.“Students should make informed decisions about whether and where to attend college, and Appily Match helps them do that while taking some of the stress out of the college search process.”

Appily Match is an alternative admissions platform through which colleges compete to attract students with offers of admission and scholarships-no application required. Nearly 75,000 students have used the platform since it was first piloted with nine colleges in September 2021. More than 250 colleges have participated to date and have extended over 150,000 admissions offers to prospective students combined with nearly $8 billion in scholarships.

“The fact remains that those who earn a college degree are more likely to enjoy higher lifetime earnings than those who don't, but the college access gap is getting wider,” Coleman added.“While there is no perfect solution, alternative admissions platforms like Appily Match offer an effective way for counselors to help students research colleges, access scholarships, and achieve their ambitions.”

About the Survey

Data was collected from a survey of high school guidance counselors between April 24, 2024, through May 29, 2024. More than 1,500 counselors participated, representing a mix of public and private high schools across the United States and internationally.

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We work with more than 2,800 institutions to drive transformative change through data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities. From kindergarten to college to career, EAB partners with leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across enrollment, student success, institutional strategy, data analytics, and advancement. We work with each partner differently, tailoring our portfolio of research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions to meet the unique needs of every leadership team, as well as the students and employees they serve. Learn more at eab.com.

CONTACT: John Michaels EAB (202) 747-1788 ...