Phenom Resources Corp. To Present At The Battery And Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 2Nd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom Resources Corp. (TSX-V: PHNM) (OTCQX®: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) (“Phenom” or the “Company”) , focused on and vanadium in Nevada, today announced that Paul Cowley, President & CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by on October 2nd, 2024.



DATE : October 2 nd

TIME: 10:30am EST

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at

Recent Company Highlights



Phenom to Drill Crescent Valley Gold Project in October

Phenom Reports Strong Gold Results from its Dobbin Gold Project, Nevada Phenom Shares Historic Drill Results from its King Solomon Gold Project, Nevada



About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has options on three gold projects in Nevada, the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties which are Carlin Gold-type targets and the Crescent Valley Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type target.

