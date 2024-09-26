Surgical Sutures Market To Surpass USD 6.14 Billion By 2031, Witnessing 5.8% CAGR Growth Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Surgical Suture Market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2019 and is poised to grow from USD 4.44 billion in 2023 to USD 6.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

The increasing presence of surgery leads to significant expansion in the global market. An estimated 313 million surgical procedures are performed annually worldwide, leading to a huge demand for surgical wires in various countries. The growing elderly population is a key driver for the global surgical sutures market. Most chronic physical illnesses that require surgery to improve affect adults. Moreover, this demographic change also contributes to the increased demand for suture surgery.

Increase in volume of cosmetics and increasing disposable income and technological advancements such as hybrid fractional laser and cryolipolysis, leading to safer surgical techniques are the major drivers for growth of global surgical sutures market. Emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil are witnessing a significant increase in the demand for surgical suture.

Surgical Suture Market Segmental Analysis

Global Surgical Suture Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, filament, end user, and region.

By product, the Surgical Suture Market is segmented into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures.

By application, Surgical Suture Market is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, and others.

By filament, the Surgical Suture Market is segmented into Monofilament, Multifilament.

By end user, the Surgical Suture Market is segmented into Hospitals, ASC, Clinic.

By region, the Surgical Suture Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Increased Infrastructure and Increased Number of Operations

Over the next 4-5 years, the surgical sutures market will continue to grow due to innovations in suture materials and increasing surgeries across the globe. Absorbable sutures with antimicrobial properties will spread significantly, helping to reduce infections and improve postoperative recovery. The transition to less invasive robot-assisted surgery will require more specialized precision sutures.

This report covers the following players:

.Johnson & Johnson

.Medtronic

.B. Braun Melsungen AG

.Smith & Nephew

.Boston Scientific Corporation

.3M Health Care

.Teleflex Medical

.Péters Surgical

.DemeTech Corporation

.Conmed Corporation

.Dolphin Sutures

.Internacional Farmacéutica

.Sutures India

.Surgical Specialties Corporation

.EndoEvolution, LLC

.Mellon Medical B.V.

.Apollo Endosurgery

.Péters Surgical SAS

.Aspide Medical

.Surgical Innovations Group plc

Long-term Effects at 10 Years: Smart Suturing and Personalized Surgery

The surgical sutures market in the next decade is likely to follow transformational growth in surgical sutures markets capable of monitoring medical procedures and delivering local drug treatments. Along with AI and bioengineering, they will be generated subsequently, these sutures to suit the needs of individual patients. Fewer will be granted, and complications will increase as personalized and accurate medicine becomes more common and sutures play an important role in ensuring proper wound closure in the simulated surgeries.

In July 2021, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced the acquisition of the assets of Megadyne Medical Products, Inc., a manufacturer of electrical devices and surgical supplies, including sutures.

In May 2021, Medtronic plc. Medicrea International, a privately held interventional pharmaceutical company, announced the completion of the acquisition of SAS. The acquisition expanded Medtronic's division of surgical technology, including suture products.

This report covers the following segments:

A. Product

1 sutures

B. Application

C.

D. End

Stitching the Future with Innovations and Growth in Surgical Sutures

The surgical sutures marketplace is set to be made bigger regularly, driven with the aid of improvements in material technology, minimally invasive methods, and increasingly surgical procedures worldwide. Biodegradable and antimicrobial sutures are gaining popularity because of their effectiveness in decreasing infection charges and promoting quicker recovery. As healthcare systems continue to grow and surgical techniques evolve, the demand for advanced suturing solutions will upward push. With a focal point on progressed affected person effects and precision in wound closure, the marketplace will remain important to the future of surgical care.

