TN Cong, Dravidar Kazhagam Welcomes Senthil Balaji’S Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu President K. Selvaperunthagai and Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) President K. Veeramani welcomed the bail granted by the Supreme Court to former Tamil Nadu Senthil Balaji on Thursday.

“This is a victory for truth and the downfall of autocracy. The bail order brings happiness to those who have faith in democracy and to everyone who was watching the authoritarian and vindictive approach of those in power at the Centre,” said Selvaperunthagai.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said that though the judgment was delayed, but it 'is a special one'.

“The order is important from the human rights perspective, and our Constitution is safeguarded through this,” said Veeramani.

Congress leader and MP from Karur Lok Sabha seat S. Jothimani said the Supreme Court's order was a testament to the strong fight put up by Senthil Balaji with his unwavering determination.

“Not everyone will submit to authority. The INDIA bloc leaders have proved that they can stand against it and win,” said Jothimani.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted at Senthil Balaji's hometown in Karur after the Supreme Court granted bail to the former Minister.

Supporters of the minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers burst crackers at vantage points in Karur, including the roads leading up to the bus stand and Jawahar Bazaar.

The former minister's supporters, who had stocked up on crackers in anticipation of a favourable judicial decision, also distributed sweets to passersby and passengers in buses.

Celebrations that began after television channels flashed the SC's bail order are continuing in various parts of Karur, with his supporters gathering in the streets, as per the latest reports.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Senthil Balaji, who was arrested last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Allowing the appeal, a bench presided over by Justice Abhay S. Oka said that onerous bail conditions had been put on the former TN minister in the order granting bail.

It is highly anticipated that Balaji will be reinstated to the state cabinet led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the soon happening shuffle.

It may be recalled that the top court had earlier declined to pass any interim order staying the February 28 order of the Madras High Court, which had dismissed Balaji's bail petition.

However, it issued a notice to the ED and sought the response of the Central agency within four weeks.

In its order, a bench of Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court observed that even if Balaji had resigned from his position as a Minister, he continues as an MLA belonging to the ruling party in Tamil Nadu and continues to wield a lot of influence on the state government.

The high court had asked the trial court to complete the trial within three months by conducting the proceedings on a day-to-day basis.

Balaji was arrested by the ED in June last year and has remained in judicial custody since then.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had declined to entertain Balaji's plea seeking bail on medical condition remarking that it was not satisfied with his plea and that his medical condition could be cured with medicines.