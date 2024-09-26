DTE Energy Breaks Ground On Three New Solar Parks, All Funded By Company’S Migreenpower Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE (NYSE:DTE), Michigan's largest producer of and investor in energy, today announced that it has broken ground on three new solar parks in the last four months, in response to growing customer support for clean, renewable energy. The Fish Creek and Mission Road solar parks, located in mid-Michigan, and the Little Trout Solar Park, located in northern Michigan, are all funded by customers who voluntarily enrolled in DTE's CleanVision MIGreenPower program .

In addition to the three solar parks referenced above, three other solar parks funded through MIGreenPower are currently under construction. Together, all six developments will add 800 megawatts to DTE's renewable energy portfolio, enough to power more than 220,000 homes. These solar developments are yet another step toward the company's goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions and reaching Michigan's new renewable energy standard of 60% by 2035.

“It's an exciting time for DTE's clean energy journey as we continue to make industry-leading advancements in our renewable energy portfolio and overall sustainability goals,” said Joe Musallam, vice president, renewable energy development, DTE Energy.“We'll continue to build on this momentum with additional renewable energy developments in the coming years, so we not only meet Michigan's aggressive renewable energy standard but also deliver on our commitment to a cleaner future for our customers, our communities and our state.”

DTE already generates enough clean energy from wind and solar to power more than 750,000 homes and plans to power approximately 5.5 million homes with renewable energy by 2042. MIGreenPower is helping accelerate this clean energy transition, as DTE plans to add more than 2,400 megawatts of new wind and solar energy to support enrolled customers in the coming years. This demand for clean energy comes from nearly 100,000 residential and 1,900 business customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their environmental impact and meet key sustainability goals.

“We recently enrolled in MIGreenPower to help meet our goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035,” said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center and leader of the Sustainability Promotion Department.“We're proud that our participation not only makes operations cleaner at our enrolled facilities, but also supports future wind and solar park developments, enhancing clean energy access across Michigan.”

DTE's investment in renewable energy is delivering cleaner energy to customers while strengthening Michigan's economy. Since 2009, the company's renewable energy developments have created an estimated 20,000 local jobs. Additionally, communities that host DTE's wind and solar parks receive millions of dollars in added tax revenue over years of operation, funding used for roads, schools, first responders and other vital community services. DTE is proud to play a role in helping Michigan communities thrive as the company works to create a more sustainable future for all.

About DTE Energy

