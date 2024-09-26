Gaxos.AI Launches Gaxos Labs, Offering Game Developers And Publishers New Artificial Intelligence Superpowers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Gaxos Labs AI Solution Offers Developers a Suite of Tools to Increase Revenue, Accelerate Development, Empower Creativity and Enrich User Experiences

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today revealed the official launch of Gaxos Labs, its cutting-edge artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers.



Gaxos Labs empowers game developers to accelerate the development process, enhance creativity and increase revenue through its proprietary generative AI asset editor and Unity plugin, and player-facing generative AI offering.

By utilizing Gaxos Labs, developers can quickly create, refine, and manage AI-generated assets, and seamlessly import those creations into their Unity workflow. The new tool also introduces a turn–key solution for offering generative AI integration into their games for their players that will give developers a new revenue growth opportunity. By integrating the new Gaxos Labs solution into their game titles, developers can insert a new and exciting game mechanic that enables players to instantly create and use new custom content, including unique cosmetics and game models.

Gaxos Labs integrates Gaxos.AI's proprietary AI technology, while also integrating top AI-generation tools like Dall-E, Stability.ai and Meshy, to create a robust development environment for game developers and publishers. This includes streamlining the creation of images, textures, masks, icons and other assets quickly, ensuring every game is tailored to individual developers' creativity and imagination, while enabling them to quickly drop their new AI creations into their Unity game.

“Gaxos Labs is a new AI tool suite that advances player customization and accelerates game development,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“We've built these tools to support game developers and publishers by not only giving them an innovative way to increase productivity and empower creativity, but to generate revenue. With studios downsizing and being shuttered, it's more important than ever before that we find new solutions to increase topline revenue for game studios. With Gaxos Labs, developers can put the power of creation in the hands of their players, enriching their experience while also adding a new, streamlined way to increase revenue through an infinite possibility of cosmetics. We look forward to working with studios on integrating Gaxos Labs AI solution into their titles.”

Game developers and publishers can get a first-hand look at the Gaxos Labs in-game AI-generation features by downloading Space Striker AI , Battle Fleet AI , Brawl Bots and Jigsaw Puzzle AI , games created by Gaxos to showcase the new tools. This feature, when connected to monetization, can create a new revenue stream through real-time content generation that gives players the opportunity to become the architects of their own experiences. With Gaxos Labs, they can generate and customize in-game elements-from swords and flags to characters and landscapes. Once a generated asset is selected, it is instantly inserted into the game for players to use as part of this new enriched experience.

For more information on Gaxos Labs visit Gaxos Labs where you'll find more information on the new tool and all it offers game developers and players. You can also follow Gaxos Labs on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, or Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

