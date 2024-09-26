Delhi HC Asks Complainants To Respond To Ex-WFI Chief's Plea Seeking Quashing Of Sexual Harassment Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked wrestler complainants, who had levelled sexual harassment and intimidation charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, to file their responses to the latter's plea seeking quashing of FIR and consequent criminal proceedings.

Allowing time for respondents/female complainants to respond to Brij Bhushan Singh's petition to close the case, a bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri decided to fix the next hearing on January 13, 2025.

The court remarked that framing of charges in trial proceedings would not bar an accused from instituting a petition for quashing the criminal proceedings.

In an earlier hearing, the Delhi High Court took a dim view of Brij Bhushan Singh's plea, remarking that such a plea seeking quashing of the criminal case should have been instituted before the trial had commenced.

"There can't be an omnibus order on everything. Once the trial has commenced and charges have been framed, this is nothing but an oblique way," a bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna had observed.

Adjourning the proceedings, Justice Krishna-led Bench sought a reply from the Delhi Police and asked Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's counsel to file a short note containing all the contentions raised in the plea.

In his petition, the former BJP MP has sought quashing of the FIR, the chargesheet as well as all the trial court proceedings emanating from the case.

The Delhi Police, as well as the complainants, submitted that the plea was not maintainable.

In May, a court here formally framed charges related to sexual harassment and intimidation against the former WFI chief, after he pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The Rouse Avenue Court ordered the framing of charges under relevant sections for sexual harassment, using force to outrage women's modesty, and criminal intimidation against Singh.

"Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh had earlier questioned.

Many female wrestlers, led by Olympians Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, had conducted protests for months since January 2023 against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.