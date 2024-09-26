FM claims India has no Ukraine war peace strategy

(MENAFN) During an event at the Asia Society in New York, Indian Foreign S. Jaishankar emphasized that India does not possess a formal "peace plan" to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict. However, he highlighted that the country actively engages in dialogue with both Moscow and Kyiv, aiming to foster understanding between the two sides.



Jaishankar pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held multiple meetings with both Russian President Vladimir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in recent months. Notably, Modi's visit to Moscow in July marked his first state visit in his third term, while he has also engaged with Zelensky during various global gatherings, including at least three separate meetings since June.



When asked about India's potential role in the peace process, Jaishankar clarified that while the nation has not proposed specific strategies or conditions to end the conflict, it plays a valuable intermediary role. “It is not that we have a peace plan. We are not suggesting anything; we are having these conversations and sharing them with the other side. My sense is that both sides appreciate it,” he explained.



He emphasized that if these discussions prove beneficial, India’s unique position as a country able to engage with both leaders could indeed contribute to peace efforts. Modi has consistently stressed that diplomacy is essential for resolving the conflict, asserting that no solution can be achieved "on the battlefield."



Reiterating India’s stance, Jaishankar stated that negotiations must eventually occur, involving both parties to ensure a balanced approach to peace. He underlined the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding as critical elements in moving toward a resolution.

