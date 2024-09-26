Bellesa Boutique Launches World's First-Ever Silent Vibrator

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WhisperBullet Marks the Introduction of Bellesa's Groundbreaking WhisperTechTM Product Line

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today,

Bellesa Boutique , a leader in luxury sexual wellness, proudly introduced the WhisperBullet , the world's first-ever sub-audible vibrator. This first-of-its-kind silent innovation was engineered to elevate intimate pleasure by offering unprecedented discretion and is the first of what will soon be a full WhisperTechTM product lineup.

"Launching this new is our way of breaking the mold of what people should expect from pleasure products, especially vibrators," said Michelle Shnaidman, CEO of Bellesa. "Our mission has always been to empower our community to embrace their sexuality without compromise and with WhisperBullet, no one has to choose between power and absolute discretion. It's the beginning of a revolutionary step forward."

WhisperBullet, available for $59.99, is a sleek, compact sub-audible bullet vibrator offering five vibration speeds that cater to any mood, from gentle to intense. Powered by Bellesa's revolutionary WhisperTechTM, this product delivers powerful pleasure while remaining undetectable to the human ear. It is crafted from 100% body-safe, ultra-soft silicone and its waterproof design makes it ideal for both bath and shower play. The rechargeable battery ensures long-lasting power and WhisperBullet's compact size makes it discreet and perfect for travel.

Bellesa has long been at the forefront of sexual wellness innovation, and WhisperBullet is no exception. The brand will continue its legacy of breaking new ground with more products in the Whisper collection launching soon, such as the WhisperVibe and WhisperRabbit . The WhisperVibe, priced at $99.99, offers silent versatility in a familiar form factor with five customizable speeds, and WhisperRabbit, priced at $119.99, revolutionizes the iconic dual-stimulation rabbit vibrator.

Each product features Bellesa's new, advanced WhisperTechTM innovation, which sets the series apart from anything else on the market by offering sub-audible vibrations without sacrificing power. Whether in a shared living space, a hotel room, or simply enjoying a quiet night at home, the Whisper product line will allow users to fully immerse themselves in their intimate moments.

Bellesa invites everyone to discover the future of discreet pleasure with its latest product line. For product images, please see here , and for more information, visit bboutique . It will stay silent. Will you?

About Bellesa

Bellesa is a leading innovator in the sexual wellness industry, committed to offering high-quality pleasure products to its community. Bellesa Boutique is a premier destination for luxury pleasure products, offering a curated selection of high-end toys and accessories at premium price points. Understanding that pleasure journeys and budgets vary, Bellesa also offers BB Outlet , their outlet store dedicated to providing high-quality products at more affordable prices. Whether you're seeking luxury or value, Bellesa ensures that everyone can find the perfect fit for their desires and needs, making pleasure accessible to all. Finally.

