HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO HOST FIRST INVESTOR DAY ON OCTOBER 1, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY ), will provide an overview of its robust, late-stage pipeline at an in-person Investor Day at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 1 in New York City. Members of Harmony's senior leadership team along with therapeutic area key opinion leaders will present to investors and research analysts the following:

Highlights of the company's late-stage pipeline with key program updates, including:

New data on pitolisant in idiopathic hypersomnia (IH)

Update on pitolisant-HD development program

New data on BP1.15205, a potential best in class orexin-2 agonist



Scientific rationale for therapeutic efficacy based on mechanisms of action for ZYN002 and EPX100, both in

registrational Phase 3 trials

Market potential for late-stage pipeline assets following recent acquisitions; portfolio now includes three orphan/rare

CNS franchises, each with potential peak sales opportunities of $1B - $2B

The Harmony Investor Day presentation will be made available following the conclusion of the event on the Investors page of the Harmony Biosciences website. Investors interested in attending the event should contact Brennan Doyle at Harmony Investor Relations at [email protected] or register here

to attend in person or participate virtually. Space is limited.

About Harmony

Biosciences



Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit .

